Team Khanada wins Fortnite Ninja Battles Week 3 - Final placements

Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has finally returned to hosting his Ninja Battles tournaments after a two-month hiatus and all-new winners took home the first-place prize. Here’s a full recap of how the latest event unfolded.

Ninja launched his own series of Fortnite competitions back in May with a whopping $80,000 up for grabs week in and week out. While the first two weeks went off without a hitch as North America’s best trios did battle, the event soon came to a halt.

Advertisement

With the surprise collapse of Mixer, the streaming superstar was left without a platform to call home. What followed was weeks of silence, with Ninja admittedly considering retirement from streaming altogether. However, he finally made his return on August 5 with a random Twitch stream.

Read More: Ewok returns to Twitch with exclusive deal after Mixer shutdown

While he’s not yet willing to lock down with any platform in particular, this stream marked his return to the spotlight. Allowing his Fortnite tournaments to come back in full force as well. The third week of Ninja Battles competition rolled around on August 13 and we’ve got you covered with a full recap.

Advertisement

The latest iteration of the one-day tournament brought together 18 of the top Fortnite trios across NA. From FaZe Clan players such as Nate Hill, to World Cup champion Bugha, and NRG’s Benjyfishy, the event was stacked with popular names and veteran competitors alike.

Each trio was to compete in a total of five matches during the tournament. Teams would then be scored based on their final placement in each match, along with their collective eliminations. Here’s how the action played out.

Ninja Battles Week 3 - Final Placements

While plenty of big names came out swinging, the trios that actually placed in the money might come as a surprise. Bugha’s team couldn’t quite stay ahead of the pack this time around, falling to 14th place overall. Meanwhile, the likes of 100 Thieves duo rehx and Arkhram landed in the sixth spot while teaming with NRG’s EpikWhale. Below is a full list of the final placements.

Advertisement

Placement Team Prize (USD) 1st Bucke, Kreo, Khanada $25,000 2nd Riversan, Zyfa, nosh $15,000 3rd Reverse2k, mero, Deyy $10,000 4th Cloud, Ferrnando, Iciev $8,000 5th Clix, MackWood, yung calculator $5,000 6th Arkhram, EpicWhale, rehx $5,000 7th Keys, Slackes, Illest $3,000 0 8th Stretch, Saf, Zayt $3,000 9th Av, RogueShark, Knight $2,000 10th Unkown, Benjyfishy, crr $2,000 11th Scoped, Assault, innocents $1,000 12th EmadGG, Commandment, Cented $1,000 13th Eclipsae, nanolite, Sommerset - 14th Bugha, Chap, Avery - 15th Bizzle, Dubs, Megga - 16th Nick Eh 30, Replays, Edgey - 17th Ceice, Paper, Jamper - 18th Nate Hill, 72hrs, Funk -

Taking out the first place prize was the trio of Khanada, Kreo, and Bucke. While all three are veteran competitors, this event marked one of the first times they actually played together. Kreo is most known for his fourth-place finish at the World Cup in 2019. Thanks to his efforts this time around, his team was able secure $25,000 in this online event.

WON WEEK 3 NINJA BATTLES W @BuckeFPS @KreoFN LETS FUCKIGN GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — TSM Khanada (@Khanada) August 13, 2020

While the third week of Ninja Battles made its triumphant return on August 13, there’s currently no date locked in for week four.