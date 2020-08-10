SypherPK uncovers secret tips and tricks with Fortnite cars

Popular Fortnite content creator SypherPK has revealed a few secrets with the different cars in the battle royale – and some are pretty useful.

After much anticipation, the Joyride Cars were finally added to Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode with the V13.40 patch. The cars, which range from the sporty Whiplash to the slower Mudflap, have been dotted around the map.

Advertisement

As players have been able to get behind the wheel and use the cars to rotate and move around the map more efficiently, some are starting to cotton on to which ones are better than others and how best to use them.

However, there a few secrets that are worth knowing that could help you get the best out of your favorite car.

Advertisement

Fortnite cars secret tips and tricks

The tips and tricks come courtesy of SypherPK’s newest video, as he revealed that the Mudflap is two times faster off-road compared to the Whiplash. That’s probably not a major shock, the sports car would be super overpowered if it performed well off-road, so its best to stick to the tarmac.

Though, you can take the cars up in the sky just a little. That’s right, if you hit a Crash Pad, you will be given a “decent boost,” according to the YouTuber. However, the same can’t be said for Launch Pads.

On top of that, players have also found a way to hide underneath the pickup truck. By driving up a hill, quickly jumping out and letting the car run you over, you can actually hide under the car and shoot out.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CNDpsOZJPhU

As Chapter 2, Season 3 rolls on and Epic builds towards Season 4, the cars will likely receive changes through the different patches.

Read More: Over 30 new Fortnite fish types could be coming in Season 3

This might render some of these currently secret tips a bit useless, but, it should also add some new things for players to learn. We’ll just have to watch what comes down the line.