SypherPK uncovers overpowered Fortnite one-shot combo with Venom's mythic - Dexerto

SypherPK always finds new and exciting ways to spice up Fortnite’s gameplay, and in his latest video, he showed players how to do an impressive one-shot combo with Venom’s mythic.

Fortnite Season 4 is coming to an end, but it hasn’t stopped Epic Games from releasing new skins and characters. However, it’s hard to find one more intimidating than Marvel’s infamous anti-hero, Venom.

Venom was added to the game in the patch 14.60 update, and since then, players have used him to wreak havoc on the battlefield. In addition to looking fantastic, players can also find his mythic, Smash and Grab, across the map.

Like the name suggests, his ability grabs his opponents and pulls them towards you. It also deals a decent 50 damage in the process. However, its real power lies in its versatility.

SypherPK is always looking for new tricks to give himself an edge in Fortnite. However, he’s also very open about sharing them with the community and discussing other game elements.

In his latest video, he shared an overpowered combo he figured out with Venom’s mythic ability. He claims it will undeniably give Fortnite players “guaranteed free eliminations.”

The first trick involves pairing Venom’s ability with anything that “gets you up in the air and prevents you from taking fall damage.” In the video, he everything from Tony Stark’s gauntlets to bouncers and crash pads.

Then, it’s as simple as using pulling an enemy in mid-air and sending them crashing into the ground. If you time it correctly, there’s no way players can escape the fall damage, and they should die in one hit.

The second trick involves using Venom’s ability on enemies moments before walking into a rift. If done correctly, it will pull them into the air with you without giving them a safe descent. Instead, they’ll fall from the skies and into their inevitable death.

SypherPK’s tricks are always incredibly useful, and these aren’t any different. The second trick with Venom’s mythic ability is much harder to do than the first, but it’s also more effective.

However, it’s also essential to keep in mind that enemies can still shoot while they’re falling. If you manage to pull either one of the tricks off successfully, you’ll still need to try and dodge bullets against more skilled opponents.