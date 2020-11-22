 SypherPK uncovers overpowered Fortnite one-shot combo with Venom's mythic - Dexerto
SypherPK uncovers overpowered Fortnite one-shot combo with Venom’s mythic

Published: 22/Nov/2020 6:57

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
SypherPK Fortnite Venom mythic ability trick
Epic Games / Marvel / SypherPK

SypherPK always finds new and exciting ways to spice up Fortnite’s gameplay, and in his latest video, he showed players how to do an impressive one-shot combo with Venom’s mythic.

Fortnite Season 4 is coming to an end, but it hasn’t stopped Epic Games from releasing new skins and characters. However, it’s hard to find one more intimidating than Marvel’s infamous anti-hero, Venom.

Venom was added to the game in the patch 14.60 update, and since then, players have used him to wreak havoc on the battlefield. In addition to looking fantastic, players can also find his mythic, Smash and Grab, across the map.

Like the name suggests, his ability grabs his opponents and pulls them towards you. It also deals a decent 50 damage in the process. However, its real power lies in its versatility.

SypherPK Fortnite Venom mythic ability trick
Epic Games / Marvel
Venom recently crash-landed into the Fortnite universe.

SypherPK is always looking for new tricks to give himself an edge in Fortnite. However, he’s also very open about sharing them with the community and discussing other game elements.

In his latest video, he shared an overpowered combo he figured out with Venom’s mythic ability. He claims it will undeniably give Fortnite players “guaranteed free eliminations.”

The first trick involves pairing Venom’s ability with anything that “gets you up in the air and prevents you from taking fall damage.” In the video, he everything from Tony Stark’s gauntlets to bouncers and crash pads.

Then, it’s as simple as using pulling an enemy in mid-air and sending them crashing into the ground. If you time it correctly, there’s no way players can escape the fall damage, and they should die in one hit.

The second trick involves using Venom’s ability on enemies moments before walking into a rift. If done correctly, it will pull them into the air with you without giving them a safe descent. Instead, they’ll fall from the skies and into their inevitable death.

SypherPK’s tricks are always incredibly useful, and these aren’t any different. The second trick with Venom’s mythic ability is much harder to do than the first, but it’s also more effective.

However, it’s also essential to keep in mind that enemies can still shoot while they’re falling. If you manage to pull either one of the tricks off successfully, you’ll still need to try and dodge bullets against more skilled opponents.

Fortnite players discover a new instant-death glitch on the map

Published: 21/Nov/2020 14:02

by Joe Craven
Epic Games

Epic Games Fortnite Chapter 2

Fortnite players have been reporting bizarre deaths in cars as they drive round Chapter 2’s map. Epic Games have responded, but it’s not yet clear how close to a patch they are. 

Any battle royale game of Fortnite’s size is bound to impacted by a bug or two from time to time. Generally, the game’s developers have done a good job of keeping issues to a minimum, but there is so much content to keep an eye on.

One set of bugs, though, that have had more life than others are instant death glitches.

Back in Chapter 1 we saw players randomly killed when exploring the greenery around Tilted Towers, and Chapter 2’s version of the instant-death glitch seems to relate to being in a car around the Holly Hedges area of the map.

Holly Hedges Nursery for Groot Challenges
Epic Games
Holly Hedges has been a POI since Chapter 2’s first season.

On November 20, one Redditor posted their issue, explaining that they have been randomly dying while driving around the Holly Hedges area of the map. Attached was a screenshot showing the player finishing 41st after an untimely (and very random) death.

While not garnering too much attention, the post appeared to relate to an issue other users have been having too, making an instant death-spot the likely cause.

So if you drive a car in holy hedges near yellow house to the side you die from FortNiteBR

Thankfully, Epic themselves were on hand to provide an update, explaining that they are aware of the issue and are trying to root out a cause and patch. “Thanks for flagging this, u/Mablemon!” one dev replied. “Our QA team has been investigating cases like this.”

Unfortunately, the Epic response appears to indicate that they have not yet been able to isolate exactly what is causing the problem, so a fix doesn’t seem imminent just yet.
Needless to say, though, that Epic will be doing everything they can to fix the issue promptly given how it can quite literally ruin a player’s match. For a full look at all the issues they’re tracking right now, head over to their dedicated Fortnite Trello page.