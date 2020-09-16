SypherPK uncovers crazy Fortnite flying trick with Iron Man’s mythic

With the dawn of Fortnite Season 4, we’ve seen a number of changes come to the battle royale game. One, though, is a new movement mechanic that Ali 'SypherPK' Hassan has discovered, that allows players to basically fly across the map.

Chapter 2, Season 4 launched on August 27, and has been named ‘Nexus War,’ with a lot of Avengers-themed action, including cosmetics and POIs, for fans to sink their teeth into.

Obviously with so many changes, new methods for getting kills and traversing the map have arrived in the game — and in typical Sypher fashion, the man himself has found a way to basically fly across the map using some of the new items.

Iron Man trick in Fortnite discovered

If you’re ever looking for new ways to do things in Fortnite, or any game for that matter, Sypher is one of the first people you should go to, with his knack for finding little secrets in the game.

Now, this one is bound to help you get out of some sticky situations — but you’re going to have to make sure you’re prepared for it, because you need a few specific items.

What you need is at least one of a Crash Pad, a Pepper and Iron Man’s Repulsor Gauntlets. As you can see in Sypher’s video, a combination of these three things makes rotating and traveling around the map significantly easier.

He places the Crash Pad down, consumes the Pepper, swims towards the Pad and then uses Iron Man’s Repulsor Gauntlets to fly onto the Crash Pad. With the combined movement speed buffs, you can literally fly across the map, with Sypher himself reaching past Salty Springs from the Gas ‘n’ Grub north of Lazy Lake.

Timestamp at 0:58 in the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6R-gCwwQc68

If you get this right, the possibilities with it are endless. You can use it to get yourself out of a sticky gunfight that you’re not confident in, and it would be super helpful when you find yourself battling with the storm as it closes in on you.

Obviously, it’s quite situational, and isn’t something you’ll likely be equipped to do most of the time, but it’s worth knowing that you can plan rotations and getting around the map on this if the items are available to you.