SypherPK slams Fortnite stream sniper after finding "failed" YouTube channel - Dexerto

Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan has slammed a Fortnite stream sniper and threatened to copyright strike his YouTube channel after he stumbled on his content and scoffed at the idea of him using other people’s POVs.

SypherPK doesn’t get worked up often. He’s usually cool, calm, and collected, especially in the heat of battle on Fortnite. But everyone has their limit.

Hassan stumbled upon a stream sniper’s YouTube channel filled with videos of him battling against other streamers. However, his biggest gripe was all the videos showed battles from their perspectives.

“The entire YouTube channel is just stream sniping people,” he said. “This guy runs into a YouTuber every single match. Also, he’s using their POVs because he’s not f**king recording because he’s a f**king failed YouTuber.”

It’s one thing to insult the stream sniper. However, he went a step further and threatened to copyright strike the stream sniper’s YouTube channel if he ever sees his own content on there.

“Hey buddy, you use my POV, you’re getting copyright-striked. You better have your POV of me sh*tting on you because if you use my POV, that’s a problem. We’re going to have a problem. You’re going to be gone.

“Now, if you want to keep your YouTube channel, don’t use my footage without consent. I don’t give you consent.”

Stream sniping is universally frowned upon in the Fortnite community. But unless it happens during a tournament, there’s nothing inherently ‘wrong’ about it. It isn’t against the rules or anything.

However, uploading other people’s content on YouTube without permission amounts to copyright infringement.

If SypherPK or any of the other streamers press the issue, the stream sniper will almost certainly find himself in hot water.