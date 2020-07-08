SypherPK or Ninja? Sypher explains who is better at Fortnite

Two of the most popular Fortnite streamers and YouTubers, Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins and Ali 'SypherPK' Hassan, are well respected for their in-game skills as well as being genuine entertainers. But Hassan thinks he's got the upper hand now when it comes to his Fortnite ability.

Although Ninja is inarguably the biggest name in Fortnite generally, still holding the record for most Twitch subscribers, viewers and followers, even after almost a year since he left the platform, it doesn't necessarily mean he's the best.

Advertisement

Blevins himself would concede that many of the competitive professional players are likely far beyond his skills at this point, but in 2018, at the height of his Twitch popularity, many considered him the top dog.

Tfue later came to take that crown, but in 2020, one streamer who has remained dedicated to Fortnite while others move on to games like Warzone or Valorant, is SypherPK.

Advertisement

Speaking to Nadeshot and CouRage on their 100 Thieves podcast, Sypher was asked to compare himself to Ninja, in terms of their respective 'peaks' in the battle royale game.

Read More: Fortnite devs respond to frustrating glitch making Chug Jugs unusable

"At Ninja's peak, compared to others, he reached a much higher level, if you put him on a list of the top players," SypherPK started.

"But, at my peak, mechanically speaking, being able to edit, built, aiming wise, I reached a higher skill-caliber than Ninja. [...] So, at my peak, I was a better Fortnite player, but at his peak, he was higher up than me."

Advertisement

Topic starts at 50:00

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=84O6XBGGDQA

But, Sypher did clarify that even as Ninja doesn't play as much Fortnite these days, there are now countless players that are better than both of them. Sypher makes the claim that Ninja was in fact top 5 or top 10 at his peak.

CouRage then wanted his own ranking, this time vs TimTheTatman, and Sypher courteously picked CouRage as the better player. "You get real sweaty at one point – especially close to the World Cup," he said of Dunlop's skills.

Sypher himself might be getting dragged away from Fortnite, thanks to Ubisoft's new battle royale Hyper Scape, which he said he's been loving in its beta release.