SypherPK hopes Fortnite traps return in Chapter 6, but with some changes

Published: 10/Jan/2021 0:35

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
SypherPK

SypherPK was once known as the trap king in Fortnite, and although he understands why they were vaulted, he hopes they’ll return in Chapter 6 with some changes.

Traps once played an essential role in Fortnite. They were a creative, innovative, and versatile tool, and before they were nerfed and eventually vaulted, they dealt an absurd amount of damage.

However, it’s hard to find someone who used them better than Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan. Formerly known as the trap king, he would find all these incredible and crazy ways to eliminate players using traps.

Still, even though they were his speciality, he understood more than anyone why they needed to be vaulted. However, as Season 5 wears on, Hassan explained that he doesn’t want them gone forever and hopes they’ll return to the game but with some changes.

Traps used to be everywhere in Fortnite, but they got vaulted back in February 2020.

“I loved using [traps], especially because when a player wants to rush into your box without thinking, you can throw [one] down, and they’ll run into it,” he said. “You’ll get a really easy quick elimination.”

“But it started becoming a problem,” he added. “People would panic and throw a bunch of traps down, and [they] did a lot of damage. Before they got vaulted, they were doing 150 damage.”

“Another problem [was], let’s say you got somebody weak, and they immediately threw down a trap before they died,” he said. “Even though you got the kill, you end up walking into their trap and dying or being severely hurt, and you feel kind of cheated.”

SypherPK pioneered the infamous ‘trap tower’ in Fortnite.

“So even though it was my all-time favorite weapon… a lot of times, it was just a spam fest,” he said. “Especially once they implemented auto trap placement, which made it very cheesy. Overall it was way too powerful and caused a lot of frustration.”

“I really do hope they eventually come back.  I do miss trapping people. It was one of my favorite things to do in Fortnite. [However], if [they] were to return, [players should need to] place the wall then place the trap. Also, if [they] end up dying, [the] trap should be disabled.

SypherPK knows Fortnite like the back of his hand, which makes him the perfect person to comment on these issues. His ideas on how to make traps less overpowered seem reasonable.

Only time will tell whether Epic Games decides to give them a test run once again. However, it could be an ace up their sleeve and an excellent way to turn the meta upside down if it ever needs it.

Aim coach sparks debate ranking impact of aiming in Fortnite, Overwatch & Apex

Published: 9/Jan/2021 0:24

by Michael Gwilliam
An esports aiming coach has created a couple of tier lists ranking games for their difficultly to properly aim and the impact that good aim can have. Needless to say, fans are split on the results.

AIMER7 is well-known for his educational guides and being quite a skilled player at a number of games, including Overwatch, where he is a former top 500 player.

Now, the coach has crafted two tier lists that got fans of a number of titles riled up by ranking games by how aiming affects them.

AIMER’s more controversial list ranked games based on the impact aiming has on a match, listing Fortnite in the top tier.

From there, Warzone was in the “significantly impactful” tier while Quake, CSGO and Valorant were listed as “moderately impactful.”

Apex Legends was alone as “not very impactful,” but Overwatch and TF2 had the unfortunate distinction of having “zero impact.”

“As you guys can see, Overwatch is both the hardest game in the world to aim in, and where aim is the least impactful,” AIMER7 explained. “You can have an aimbot in OW and lose most of your games. The impact of aim in Fortnite is however very big, and this is why aim assist should be NERFED massively.”

Apex Legends Caustic Season 7 With Logo
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends was ranked middle of the pack

The decision to rank Overwatch so slow did not sit well with fans of Blizzard’s hero-based shooter. “You obviously don’t play OW at a high level or don’t watch pro play …any hitscan with aimbot will just dominate games,” one user snapped.

Others called AIMER7 biased towards Fortnite. One remarked, “Fortnite will NEVER be a game that requires amazing aim skills, you can be average but have amazing building skills and decimate in that game.”

The list may make more sense, however, when you factoring in his first tier list, which ranked games by their aim difficulty. In this list, Overwatch was number one, alone in the “S tier.” From there, in A tier, he notably put Fortnite, while B tier featured Apex Legends and Warzone.

SypherPK Fortnite Shotguns NPCs
Epic Games
Aim assist in Fortnite remains controversial.

C tier, meanwhile, had Valorant, CSGO, and Unreal Tournament. Surprisingly, the only game in D tier was Team Fortress 2.

When asked about why Fortnite’s aim was the most impactful when it’s not the most important, AIMER7 responded, “If you’re a decent builder/box fighter, without being cracked, you can carry yourself with very good aim, hard angles, and so on. Reciprocally, if you’re a god in build/edit/boxfight with bad aim, you’re not going to do a lot.”

It will be interesting to see how the lists change if games with heavy aim assist properties are ever considerably toned down. Until then, the great aim debate continues to rage on.