SypherPK hits back after Fortnite players blame him for SBMM

Popular Fortnite streamer Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan has responded to backlash after players blamed him for the re-introduction of skill-based matchmaking in Fortnite modes.

Skill-based matchmaking, or SBMM, has been a hotly-debated topic within the Fortnite and wider gaming communities for some time now, with some believing that it makes sense to play against others on your level, while many feel that it makes more sense to have a wide range of abilities in the lobby at once.

That said, Sypher spoke out about how the removal of SBMM in Squads meant a lot of players ended up facing AI, or “bots” in their matches, and now that it appears the feature has been re-implemented, he is being blamed for the change.

Advertisement

Although Sypher has been a strong advocate for the removal of SBMM since it was first brought into the game, many took his recent comments to mean he wants skill-based matchmaking back in the game – and things got a little hairy.

After rumors surfaced that it was put back into Squads modes shortly after being removed, players started using the hashtag #F**kSypher to express their dismay not only at the decision, but at Sypher for allegedly supporting it.

Now, the creator has responded, saying that he was “shocked” at the amount of AI in lobbies (between 60-90%) and that he thought the figure shouldn’t be that high. He finishes by asking people to “please put down the pitchforks,” clearly surprised by the backlash he received.

To those tweeting.. #fucksypher



I’m one of the most outspoken people who wanted SBMM changed so the game can be more relaxed and enjoyable. Very strange of you to think that I wanted it back in the game. There was too many AI (60-90% of the lobby) that was the only thing wrong. pic.twitter.com/rl1lTyFP55 — SypherPK (@SypherPK) May 12, 2020

Advertisement

Of course, while many fans were angry at Sypher and Mixer star Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins over the discussion they had regarding SBMM and AI, some were more level-headed. Yet, the fact that the hashtag was trending speaks volumes of how some fans feel about this style of matchmaking.

Whether the Fortnite players airing their grievances about Sypher will forgive him isn’t clear just yet, but this is likely to cause some discussion at Epic Games over what they should do about SBMM – especially when one of their most popular content creators is being chastised over it.