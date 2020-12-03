Logo
Fortnite

SypherPK finds his own secret easter egg in Fortnite Season 5

Published: 3/Dec/2020 5:24

by Brad Norton
Fortnite Sypher gameplay
YouTube: SypherPK / Epic Games

Fortnite Season 5 SypherPK

Fortnite sensation SypherPK made a public request a few weeks back and Epic Games seem to have heard him loud and clear as the content creator was stunned by his very own secret easter egg in Season 5.

As one of the most popular Fortnite content creators, SypherPK has millions of fans that listen to his every word. As it turns out, a few developers are among those avid viewers. A request made on November 2 has finally made an impact, thanks to those at Epic Games who tuned into his video.

Members of his community were pleading for SypherPK to receive his own in-game reference. Whether it’s a small poster somewhere on the map, or even an entire Point of Interest referring back to his name. However, the YouTuber had something else in mind.

“We need something that’s very simple,” he said. “We want to add a book to Fortnite. A ‘How to Win’ book,” based on one of his most popular series. Well with the arrival of a brand new season, SypherPK’s wish has come true.

“They actually did it,” he shared on December 2. One of the first things he did in Season 5 was check the weather station. Even to his surprise, the developers had listened to his request and actually followed through.

“This is my creation,” he said in shock upon discovering a vibrant red book exactly where he requested one to be. While it doesn’t reference the ‘How to Win’ series in any way, Sypher was overjoyed at the fact his community had “added something to the game.”

There’s now a physical item in-game thanks to a video he made back in November. Not only that, but the book has been special in a few ways. For starters, physics are applied to the object, so it properly bounces around and moves as you’d expect it to. The book is also invincible, meaning players can’t go about destroying Sypher’s unique creation.

It’s one of the more subtle easter eggs in Fortnite. If you weren’t an active fan of Sypher before Season 5, you wouldn’t be aware of this secret at all. But for those in the know, it’s a special little reference just for his community.

Obviously, the easter egg has no real influence on the game, so don’t track it down expecting some kind of buff or secret item to come along with it. But it’s clearly a sign that developers are always keeping tabs on the biggest content creators.

We’ve seen Icon Series skins and now subtle easter eggs. Who knows what we’ll be seeing next.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.