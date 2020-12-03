SypherPK finds his own secret easter egg in Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite sensation SypherPK made a public request a few weeks back and Epic Games seem to have heard him loud and clear as the content creator was stunned by his very own secret easter egg in Season 5.

As one of the most popular Fortnite content creators, SypherPK has millions of fans that listen to his every word. As it turns out, a few developers are among those avid viewers. A request made on November 2 has finally made an impact, thanks to those at Epic Games who tuned into his video.

Members of his community were pleading for SypherPK to receive his own in-game reference. Whether it’s a small poster somewhere on the map, or even an entire Point of Interest referring back to his name. However, the YouTuber had something else in mind.

“We need something that’s very simple,” he said. “We want to add a book to Fortnite. A ‘How to Win’ book,” based on one of his most popular series. Well with the arrival of a brand new season, SypherPK’s wish has come true.

“They actually did it,” he shared on December 2. One of the first things he did in Season 5 was check the weather station. Even to his surprise, the developers had listened to his request and actually followed through.

“This is my creation,” he said in shock upon discovering a vibrant red book exactly where he requested one to be. While it doesn’t reference the ‘How to Win’ series in any way, Sypher was overjoyed at the fact his community had “added something to the game.”

There’s now a physical item in-game thanks to a video he made back in November. Not only that, but the book has been special in a few ways. For starters, physics are applied to the object, so it properly bounces around and moves as you’d expect it to. The book is also invincible, meaning players can’t go about destroying Sypher’s unique creation.

It’s one of the more subtle easter eggs in Fortnite. If you weren’t an active fan of Sypher before Season 5, you wouldn’t be aware of this secret at all. But for those in the know, it’s a special little reference just for his community.

Obviously, the easter egg has no real influence on the game, so don’t track it down expecting some kind of buff or secret item to come along with it. But it’s clearly a sign that developers are always keeping tabs on the biggest content creators.

We’ve seen Icon Series skins and now subtle easter eggs. Who knows what we’ll be seeing next.