SypherPK explains why Marvel items are perfect addition to Fortnite

Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan has been critical of Epic and their development of Fortnite in the last year. However, he’s been singing the developer’s praises in Season 4, claiming this season is the most enjoyable in ages ⁠— helped by the Marvel items.

Fortnite Season 4 has changed the battle royale drastically. Marvel heroes have descended onto the island to fight the Nexus War, and they’ve brought some pretty strong items with them.

The Marvel Mythics are hard to get, but give players a huge reward for doing so ⁠— incredible superpowers to help win the game. This power came at the ire of competitive players, who said they were too broken to take into pro games.

But for the casuals, they were a welcome addition to help freshen up the game. For SypherPK, that’s the number one thing he highlighted about the introduction of the mythics in Season 4.

“These are strong abilities that change up the way you can play the game. It makes every match different and exciting without completely ruining the fun when you go up against them,” he said in a September 20 YouTube video.

“Some of the people think these abilities are too powerful, but I think they have added a great change to the pacing of the game.”

Not only that, but Hassan mentions the “diversity of the loot pool” is better than ever. It makes for a more enjoying casual experience ⁠— one that has brought the likes of Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins back to the battle royale.

“Epic has brought things back like shockwaves, boogie bombs, and crash pads ⁠— we have a very healthy environment where you can move around the map freely, and there’s more opportunity for fights to happen.”

However, the best move Epic could have made in introducing the potent items was keeping them separate from pro play. The Iron Man mythic has been vaulted, among others, and this means the pro meta isn’t thrown out by the seasonal changes. This change in balancing tactic has completely revolutionized Fortnite.

“It’s rare when Epic makes a separation between competitive items and non-competitive items. They are now more willing to make the separation, whereas, in the past, they’ve been all about having the same items in arena and pubs.

“You have all these changes balancing out the competitive side of the game without ruining the fun of the casual side of the game. This is a very important step.”

Not only are the Marvel items bringing people back to Fortnite, but they aren’t ruining the competitive experience. It’s a win-win on all fronts, and SypherPK couldn’t be happier to see the content creators he once worked alongside flock back to Fortnite in droves.