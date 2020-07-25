SypherPK explains why he's swapping Fortnite for Warzone on stream

Popular streamer and content creator Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan has revealed that he’ll no longer be focusing on Fortnite full-time and will be trying his hand at Warzone.

As Fortnite’s battle royale mode exploded in popularity, a number of streamers were propelled up the charts on Twitch, YouTuber, and other forms of social media. These include folks like Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins, Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney, and Ben ‘DrLupo’ Lupo.

Even though Epic Games’ battle royale is still going strong, players have stepped away. Ninja, when he streams, splits time between Fortnite, Warzone, and Valorant, while Lupo can be found on Escape from Tarkov.

SypherPK had been one of the last Fortnite-only content creators around, but he is finally shedding that tag by making Call of Duty: Warzone his “main focus.”

On July 24, the popular streamer revealed that while he will still be making Fortnite videos for YouTube and playing the game, he will also be extending his reach elsewhere. Mainly, with Warzone.

“I've been thinking about this a ton but starting tomorrow my main focus on stream is going to be Warzone,” Sypher tweeted, confirming that Fortnite will still factor into his content.

However, that will be “minimal” as the wait for cars to be released goes on.

I've been thinking about this a ton but starting tomorrow my main focus on stream is going to be Warzone. I Will still play Fortnite to record daily Youtube content but during these few weeks while we wait for cars it's going to be pretty minimal.



Time to become a beast. 👹 — SypherPK (@SypherPK) July 25, 2020

Fellow streamers like Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff chimed in and praised Sypher for making the move that has proven to be so successful for themselves.

However, others flooded his replies and claimed that he might be making a mistake. Though, some pointed to the fact that at least content-wise, Fortnite is a little dry right now and needs an injection of something new to keep content creators going.

Whether or not the move is the right one for Sypher remains to be seen, but, he clearly isn’t packing his bags and turning his back on Fortnite for good.

Once Epic starts rolling out bigger updates than just the gradual map changes that they’re currently focused on, Fortnite should see plenty of content creators like Sypher make a return.

Though, it might be hard to keep them around if they start making inroads elsewhere.