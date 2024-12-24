Surprise Fortnite update brings back classic weapons & items for Christmas holidays

Fortnite has issued a hotfix update for both the main Battle Royale and OG modes to bring back more classic weapons and items just in time for Christmas.

Epic Games implemented the hotfix on December 24, at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET / 2 PM GMT. Even though it is a fairly small update to Fortnite it has returned some of the most legendary weapons and items in Fortnite’s history.

Launch Pads in Fortnite OG

Epic Games Fortnite original Launch Pad.

The iconic Launch Pads, synonymous with Fortnite’s early days, have made their return in their original form, now available in Fortnite OG for Chapter 1 Season 1.

With no vehicles around, and only odd Launch Pads dotted around at certain locations of the OG island map, then being able to get your hands on these will certainly help you rotate and give you strategic advantages for quick attacks, positioning changes, or even a quick getaway.

Hunting Rifle and Cluster Clingers in Battle Royale





The Hunting Rifle and Cluster Clingers have been added to both Battle Royale and Zero Build modes, bringing some nostalgic firepower to the Chapter 6 Season 1 loot pool.

While the Chapter 5 Clingers may not significantly impact the meta, the return of the OG Hunting Rifle, first introduced in Season 3, fills the gap left by the absence of snipers this season, making it an ideal choice for high-damage, medium to long-range combat.

Despite the influx of new additions and updates to Fortnite this December, some players are unhappy that the ultra-rare OG Renegade Raider and Aerial Assault Trooper skins are now available for re-purchase for the first time ever, making it seven years since they featured in the Item Shop.

Winterfest 2024 is also in full swing and we’ve got full guides on all the free Winterfest presents, Christmas quests, where to find every new NPC on the map, and how to get the free Yulejacket and Santa Snoop Dogg skins.