Summit1g mindblown by Fortnite's FNCS landing spot controversy

Popular Twitch streamer Jaryd ‘summit1g’ Lazar has been left mindblown by the Fortnite Champion Series landing spot controversy as drama unfolded between top players Cody ‘Clix’ Conrod and Dominick ‘UnknownxArmy’ Green.

While playing in the Fortnite Champion Series solo tournament, Clix complained that he was frequently getting dropped on by Unknown, threatening both their tournament chances, after Clix danced on Unknown after eliminating him from a match.

Compromising someone else’s landing spot is usually considered poor sportsmanship in Fortnite, with players opting to pick out an opponent and go after them rather than playing the game to the best of their abilities, at a drop spot that they are used to and know well.

Advertisement

unknown is deadass the weirdest kid for actually landing on me pleasnt and fucking my loot path so fucking childish, btw im chilling in a bush — Clix (@ClixHimself) May 23, 2020

Although the drama encapsulated the Fortnite community, it seemingly managed to spread much further, with summit – a huge critic of Epic Games’ battle royale title – commenting on the situation.

Read More: Fortnite FNCS Invitational winner banned after cheating in final

He wasn’t the only one, but his response to the drama definitely elicited an array of interesting responses from the Fortnite community, many of whom claimed he simply didn’t know what he was talking about.

Advertisement

After wrapping his head around the controversy, summit tweeted about how competitive Fortnite is “so damn weird,” adding that in CS if someone is “talking sh*t” he can just roll over to their bombsite to “shut him up.”

In CS if someone is talking shit, I can roll over to their bombsite to shut him up. — summit1g (@summit1g) May 24, 2020

Of course, with an entirely different esport comes a different subset of rules, be they in the rulebook itself or an established gentleman’s agreement when it comes to sportsmanship. Top Fortnite pro Jonathan "yung calculator" Weber was one of the first to respond and quickly reminded summit of this fact, saying that he loves him but to not tweet things such as that when he has “no idea of how it works.”

summit I love you, but you dont understand the game at a competitive level. Please dont say shit like this when you have no idea about how it works — yung calculator (@yungcalc) May 24, 2020

Advertisement

Obviously, as is the nature of the internet, there was a lot of vitriol in the responses to summit’s tweet, both for and against summit’s point, and he eventually wrote another tweet asking for people not to hate him “too much,” taking a dig at Dennis ‘Cloakzy’ Lepore at the same time.

Don’t hate me too much. As much as I hate Fortnite I’m still one of the ones who gives it credit for stuff too. And the players are pretty damn good except @cloakzy. — summit1g (@summit1g) May 24, 2020

Needless to say, his exposure to the competitive Fortnite scene may have ended up posing more questions than it actually answered, and, to his credit, he at least tried to learn rather than simply ignoring it.