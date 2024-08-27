Stardew Valley creator wants Fortnite collab with multiple characters and weapons

Fortnite may soon feature a Stardew Valley collab after creator ConcernedApe has expressed interest in collaborating with the Battle Royale to offer multiple characters, weapons, and other features.

Epic Games has a history of collaborating with well-known pop culture brands such as Marvel and Star Wars and other games such as Doom and Halo to bring iconic characters to Fortnite. The game’s latest collaboration features a Marvel-themed season with various heroes and villains released in the Battle Pass and some in the Item Shop.

Despite the occasional themed collabs, players are always looking for additional crossovers during the season or in the form of cosmetic items. However, Fortnite rarely collaborates with a popular game unless the game’s fan base or creators express interest.

The designer of the popular life simulation game Stardew Valley has openly indicated interest in working with Epic’s Battle Royale to offer characters like Pam, Abigail, and Sebastian as in-game skins.

Concerned Ape told Fortnite YouTuber Panedwards that he has been attempting to collaborate with the game and would like to import several characters from Stardew Valley. He also expressed his desire to see Stardrop or Joja Cola as consumable items in Fortnite, as well as the Galaxy Sword or Slingshot as potential weaponry.

Fans of Stardew Valley were excited to hear this from the creator of the life-sim title and expressed their eagerness for such a crossover.

One said, “As funny as Pam in Fortnite would be, I like the idea of Abigail and Sebastian if it is for Battle Royale. It could somehow make it clear that they are playing it as an arcade or console game (rather than actually shooting people) which could be really fun!”

Another asked, “Maybe he could create his own Stardew Valley map for Fortnite first to encourage Epic to do a crossover?”

Some people questioned how it would work because Stardew Valley features 2D characters in a pixel graphic style, but Fortnite employs 3D imagery.

Regardless, it would be great to see how the collaboration would appear, especially because Fall Guys Beans was released in Fortnite with UEFN and Battle Royale as an obstacle course, which at the time sounded unbelievable.