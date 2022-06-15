Star Wars fans think they’re being trolled by new Fortnite skins

Star Wars fans are now convinced that Fortnite Battle Royale’s skins are trolling them.

Fortnite players have been able to channel their inner Jedi for quite some time. Numerous crossovers between the massively popular battle royale game and Star Wars have brought beloved characters and weapons – including the famous lightsaber – into Fortnite.

From Kylo Ren to Boba Fett to the common Stormtrooper, Star Wars has been one of the most-prevalent cosmetics in Fortnite. New skins will often release in concert with the latest Star Wars movie or show.

The newest entries into the Star Wars Fortnite collection, Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi, coincided with the newest series, Kenobi, which is currently airing on Disney Plus. But Star Wars fans have noticed a small detail in the latest skins that has them riled up.

New Star Wars skins are trolling fans

In a post on Reddit, user KwokAndBirdLTD pointed out that both of the new skins for Vader and Obi-Wan each feature a lightsaber on the character model.

But, as many players have pointed out, Star Wars fans are still waiting for lightsaber pickaxes to be added to Fortnite.

This has been one of the biggest requests by Fortnite players for a while, and there have been rumors for quite a while that lightsaber pickaxes would be coming. As of now, nothing concrete has been confirmed.

Lightsabers have been a part of Fortnite in the past as a melee weapon, as part of a limited-time event. Players have been eagerly awaiting the return of lightsabers as a weapon as well.

Many would also love the chance to have a permanent lightsaber in their arsenal. Players would no longer have to wait for an event that would justify Epic Games putting lightsabers back into Fortnite. It would also remove any concern that the lightsaber might be vaulted for being overpowered as a weapon if it was instead a pickaxe cosmetic.

For now, though, players will be taunted by the image of a weapon on Obi-Wan and Vader’s hips that they cannot use.