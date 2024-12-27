Soccer player sent off after taunting fans with a Fortnite dance

During a match in England’s second-tier league, the Championship, Watford FC’s Kwadwo Baah was shown a red card after the final whistle for taunting Portsmouth fans with Fortnite’s most infamous dance.

The incident occurred following Watford’s dramatic 2-1 victory at their home ground on December 26, secured by the player Rocco Vata’s clutch stoppage-time penalty.

But, instead of the game-winning goal taking center stage, it was Baah’s post-match antics that stole the spotlight.

Fortnite Emote leads to red card on pitch

In the viral clip, the player is seen over at the away end, filled with all of Portsmouth’s fans, after the match had finished, and performing the iconic ‘Take the L’ Fortnite Emote by placing an ‘L’ on his forehead and dancing jubilantly.

Portsmouth’s players and fans naturally didn’t take kindly to the move as they chased after him, sparking an on-field confrontation between the two teams.

The referee then stepped in and handed Baah a second yellow card for unsportsmanlike conduct, resulting in a red card and him missing his team’s next match.

The opposing team’s boss, John Mousinho, didn’t hold back in criticizing Kwadwo Baah’s Fortnite antics, calling the dance “unacceptable.” Mousinho stated, “We would never tolerate that. If one of my players did that, their future at the club would be in serious doubt.”

Watford manager Tom Cleverley, however, fired back, “Hearing John comment on my players is disappointing,” Cleverley said.

“The way his bench lost composure during the game cost them in the second half. Our players kept their heads, and that made the difference.”

This is not the first time the OG Take the L Emote from Chapter 1 has been used in soccer to mark a celebration and rile up their opponents. Famously back in 2018, French football star Antoine Griezmann performed the Fortnite move after scoring a penalty against Argentina in the World Cup.