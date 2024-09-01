Simple Fortnite trick makes defeating Emma Frost boss a walk in the park

If you’re struggling to fight Emma Frost in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4, make sure you familiarize yourself with this particular mechanic.

By now, it’s no secret that getting Medallions in Fortnite can help boost your chances of securing a Victory Royale. The thing is… the process isn’t always easy. Making your way to fight a boss with the Medallion you want is only half the battle.

Once there, you’ll need to deal with their minions while they chip away at your health. Let’s not forget that there’s always a chance you get jumped by other players waiting for you to heal up.

That said, out of all the bosses, Emma Frost has a particular mechanic that many players may not be aware of. As shared in a Reddit thread, one user pointed out that while in Crystal Form, Emma is “not entirely invincible.”

If you shoot at a small red dot that appears on her character model, you’ll be able to deal critical damage and force her out of Crystal Form. In the clip they shared, the boss was even seen stunned briefly after the player shot the red dot.

“She does leave Diamond Form without attacking me after about 10 seconds. That’s how I fought her the first time. I assumed it was similar to TF2’s Übercharge. But I noticed the weak point on the second encounter,” the user explained in the comments.

This is something that can easily be missed, especially if you’re not the type of player to grab Medallions or go after bosses. Nonetheless, it’s useful to know that it can save you time defeating her and lessen the chance of others eliminating you in the process.

This discovery has left some players surprised and others suggesting different ways to take her down quickly. Though a portion of the players claimed that they’re aware of this already.

“Cap’s shield just straight up ignores the diamond form and carries on whacking her every hit,” one user said, to which another replied, “Same with the rockets from War Machine’s Arsenal.”

“I’ve been just standing there waiting for her to leave her diamond form on her own. Now I feel dumb, lol,” one chimed in.

If you’re going after Emma Frost’s Reveal Medallion, you’ll want to come prepared with some of the best weapons. Make sure to go in with full health and shield, too, just so you don’t end up like this.