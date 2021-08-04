Simple Fortnite trick lets you wipe out entire squads with the Grab-Itron

Fortnite now has its own ‘gravity gun’ known as the Grab-Itron, and it’s already causing chaos across the Island by giving players the ability to wipe out entire squads.

The most recent Fortnite update, v17.30, focused on setting the game up for the fast-approaching Ariana Grande concert. But it also added a few cool features, including a brand new weapon called the Grab-Itron.

This ‘gravity gun’ style weapon, which can lift objects off the ground to be catapulted at enemies, was first shown off in the Season 7 trailer, so dedicated fans have been waiting for it to arrive for quite some time.

Advertisement

Now it’s finally here, and it’s already being called OP by some players. Why? Well, the Grab-Itron deals damage based on how big the item you throw is, and how fast you throw it, meaning it can be pretty deadly.

Read More: How to get the Ariana Grande skin in Fortnite

The Grab-Itron’s power was perhaps shown off best in a video from Reddit user GAMERtheGHOST, which was shared to the Fortnite subreddit with the description, “The Grab-Itron in a nutshell.”

The clip shows them levitating a car with the Grab-Itron before launching it at three opponents. All three of them are eliminated instantly, and GAMERtheGHOST even added some satisfying bowling sound effects.

Advertisement

“Welp, off to win a match using only cars,” wrote one player in the comments, while another added, “Damn that looks broken.” An Epic employee even responded to the post, simply writing: “Lol. This is awesome.”

Related News

Shortly after the weapon went live, the official Fortnite Status account tweeted that they were temporarily disabling the ability to pick up vehicles with the Grab-Itron, although they didn’t provide a reason why.

Fortunately, it didn’t take long for that feature to return, so now you can go back to wiping out squads with flying cars to your heart’s content. If you’re able to find a Grab-Itron, that is – seems like they’re pretty rare.