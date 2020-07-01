Shaq welcomes Clix to NRG’s Fortnite roster with epic video

Clix, one of the world’s best Fortnite players, has been officially and illustriously welcomed to NRG’s roster by their advisor, investor, and NBA Hall of Famer: Shaquille O’Neal.

At just 15 years old, Clix is among Fortnite’s most established stars—with five World Cup qualifications under his belt and a fanbase encompassing over 1 million followers on Twitch and 800,000 on Twitter and YouTube apiece. It was only fitting that NRG brought out the big guns, the Big Fella himself, for the welcoming party.

“Excellence is not a singular stat. It’s a habit. You are what you repeatedly do. This squad stays on top. The next move...we all about to take NRG to a whole new level. Yo, Clix, welcome to the family.”

Goosebumps. Absolute goosebumps. Shaq knows all about whole new levels and it shows, the legendary Diesel is a four-time NBA champion, a 15-time NBA All-Star, and a former MVP. And, of course, what NRG video would be complete without their Fortnite superster benjyfishy, who also made a cameo appearance alongside the former Lakers star.

While Clix kept it lowkey on Twitter, you can be sure the young gun is ecstatic. The former Misfits player popped off on Twitch for his announcement stream, with peak concurrent viewership at a staggering 190,000.

And the hype is legitimate; NRG’s Fortnite roster already consists of some cracked prodigies like benjyfishy, Zayt, and EpikWhale—so the addition of Clix truly brings this crew to new heights and cements the organization as the most reputable in the Fortnite community.

The addition also helps the org accommodate one of their former Fortnite stars, Symfuhny, who has become a huge fixture in the Call of Duty: Warzone scene after choosing to grind the game instead of Fortnite over the past couple months.

Having Clix join NRG was enough hype to break Twitch on its own, but that energy skyrocketed when Shaq was the one bringing him in. Following the announcement, the young star expressed how excited he was to be joining a roster with the other big names (while ignoring his tumultuous history with Unknown and expressing some...slight eagerness to join Edgey).

“NRG, forever.” As Big Aristotle foresaw, such a major acquisition may ensure that one of Fortnite’s top rosters never steps down from the podium.