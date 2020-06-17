SerpentAU banned from Fortnite after cheating controversy

Australian Fortnite star SerpentAU has seemingly been banned by Epic Games after he responded to cheating accusations, admitting that he had used "macros."

SerpentAU received backlash from the Fortnite community in recent weeks after he was accused, by fellow YouTuber EJLad, of using ‘macros’ key bindings to cheat in the battle royale, specifically in creative mode.

While he initially denied the allegations, he later admitted to cheating and apologized for his actions following criticism from stars such as Tfue, who called on him to recreate some of his insane movement clips with a hand cam.

@SerpentAU recreate one of your previous videos with a full hand cam ez proof — Tfue (@TTfue) June 7, 2020

Serpent's apology came as a surprise to many of his fans, as he was known for exposing one of his fellow pro players Kquid, who was seemingly banned after using an aimbot in the FNCS Invitational.

Overtime Gaming, the esports organization that SerpentAU had been signed under, even dropped the Fortnite pro once the allegations first began to surface.

However, he has now apparently been punished by Epic Games as well after claiming he was banned on Fortnite on June 17.

I just got banned on Fortnite — code "serpent" for follow back #ad (@SerpentAU) June 17, 2020

“I just got banned on Fortnite,” he simply explained, revealing that his account has now also been affected.

It is unclear whether or not the pro was detected by Epic Games' anti-cheat or if his account was targeted, following his apology on June 14, for exploiting the game’s movement and editing mechanics.

Although, after he announced that his account had been banned, some of his followers were suspicious of the lack of proof provided, claiming that he could be attempting to troll his fan base.

As of now, it is unknown if the Serpent's account has actually been hit, however, it seems quite likely to be the case, considering the circumstances.