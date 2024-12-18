Santa Mariah Carey, Shaq & Snoop Dogg skins leaked for Fortnite Winterfest 2024

Leaks have revealed a bunch of skins set to arrive as part of Fortnite Winterfest 2024, including Mariah Carey and festive Snoop Dogg and Shaquille O’Neal outfits, as well as Cyberpunk 2077 and another Star Wars collab.

Fortnite always goes big for its season events and one of the most popular is Winterfest, the game’s annual holiday extravaganza. Every year, Epic bring the cheer with a wintery makeover on the island, as well as a host of festive cosmetics.

The 2024 version is due to arrive on December 20, but following the 33.11 update two days prior, leaks have revealed a bunch of familiar faces who are set to star in the event.

Mariah Carey, Shaq & Snoop Fortnite skins leaked

Headling the new arrivals is pop superstar Mariah Carer. The singer has become synonymous with the festive period thanks to her inescapable song “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” which rears its head every year like clockwork.

According to ‘iFireMonkey,’ Mariah will arrive as a skin in the Winterfest event, complete with her iconic Santa outfit from the song’s music video. It’s also a reactive skin, as it has a golden glow that you’ll be able to see in-game.

It isn’t clear at this stage if the skin will be a free unlock, or a purchase from the store using V-Bucks.

She’s not the only recognizable figure coming in Fortnite Winterfest either, as leaks have also revealed that Snoop Dogg and Shaquille O’Neal will also feature. Both the rapper and former NBA star have appeared in the game before, Snoop as recently as Chapter 2 Remix, but this time they’re fitted with Santa outfits.

Shaq even has optional Styles, allowing you to choose if he wears a Santa hat, beard, or some flashy golden shades.

Mariah Carey to defrost on Fortnite map according to leaks

Shortly after the initial leak, ‘itsmeleaky’ and ‘SpushFNBR’ followed up with another post revealing that Mariah will also appear on the Fortnite map inside a block of ice. This will then defrost over the course of Winterfest.

This is in reference to the ongoing joke that Mariah remains frozen all year, then starts thawing out before the holidays before taking over Christmas.

Cyberpunk 2077 and Samurai Darth Vader skins also leaked

As part of the huge Winterfest leak, dataminers found references to the long-rumored Cyberpunk 2077 crossover. Descriptions within the game files seem to hint at a skin for protagonist V, an Emote or Pickaxe using the game’s signature Mantis Blades, and a new vehicle.

If all that wasn’t enough, there was also mention of a brand-new Star Wars collab. This time, it will reportedly see the iconic Darth Vader swapping his Lightsaber for a sword as part of a samurai-themed skin.

This would be in keeping with the theme of Fortnite Chapter 6, which draws heavily from samurai and ancient Japanese culture.

These skins could also be part of the Winterfest event, or arrive later in the season as part of another update, nothing has been confirmed just yet.

Of course, this is all based on leaks so be sure to take it with a pinch of salt. But given how close we are to the start of Winterfest and the reliable sources it’s coming from, it’s all but confirmed that these three stars will be heading into Fortnite very soon.

These aren’t the only cosmetics up for grabs either, as Lionel Messi and the recently-confirmed Skibidi Toilet skin are also available.