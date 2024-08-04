Rubius teases potential Fortnite Icon Series skin in cryptic YouTube video

Rubius released an ominous YouTube video on his channel hinting that a Fortnite collaboration and a potential Icon Series skin for the Battle Royale is on the way.

On August 3, Rubius posted the YouTube video, which started with a string of mysterious acted-out scenes incorporating various classic Fortnite items haunting him around his home.

This included a large Loot Llama appearing after he ended his stream and switched off all his lights, a banana he picks up suddenly turning into Peely, and the tattoos on his arm glowing purple.

Article continues after ad

At the end of the sequence, the words “Ready for the Spanish challenge” appear on his PC monitor, as he then smiles at the camera and simply says “It was time.”

“I come to present to you the greatest challenge of my life,” Rubius began and despite admitting he had not played Fortnite for a while, he explained further. “You know Fortnite is one of my all-time favorite games. It has been important for my career on YouTube and Twitch.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

He then turned his attention to the massive arcade machine behind him. Rubius said it is “full of almost impossible challenges” for Fortnite that have been set by “VIP celebrity YouTubers” and he will be completing them over the next few months via YouTube videos and Twitch streams.

However, after the YouTube video dropped, Rubius went live on Twitch to play Fortnite and answered questions from his chat regarding the potential collaboration.

“RUBIUS HAS INSINUATED THAT HE WILL HAVE A SKIN IN FORTNITE,” trusted leaker NotPalo posted to Twitter/X. Shortly after, Rubius responded to the claim on stream by standing up and then smiling at the camera while using his finger to gesture to NotPalo and his chat to shush.

Article continues after ad

The Norweigan-Spanish YouTube star Rubius has become one of the biggest creators on the platform. Boasting over 40 million subscribers, his videos and Twitch livestreams constantly receive millions of viewers for his gaming and comedy-focused content.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games has not confirmed a collaboration with Rubius in Fortnite. The last creator to receive an Icon Series bundle in the Battle Royale was Fortnite legend Nick Eh 30 on June 15, 2024.