Modern Warfare Apex Legends Season 6 Black Ops Cold War TikTok
Fortnite

Rising Fortnite stars win Dreamhack September Open: final placements

by Jay Hunter
DreamHack

Share

DreamHack

The third DreamHack Open featuring Fortnite event is nearing its end as the best players from NA West and East have already competed for the $250,000 prize pool and only Europe remains. Find out who stands on top as the event concludes today!

After two successful events, DreamHack Open ft. Fortnite took its third step into the esports limelight, hosting another tournament from September 12-20, featuring the best of the best competing for a share of the $250,000 overall prize pool.

Advertisement

With thousands of players turning into only a couple of hundreds by the finals, anyone that joined had a winning chance. From favorites like Arkhram to Bugha and more, the event brought together the best from all regions.

NA West DreamHack Open standings

In NA West, Alliege took the crown with a 300-point haul, with the remaining top-five players falling short by around 5-20 points of one another. Each player fought hard as the gaps between them were dangerously narrow the whole way through

Advertisement

Players who fought aggressively and chased eliminates were rewarded more than those that played defensively, and the tight nature of the final standings shows how stacked the region really is.

Alliege performed marvelously, claiming the champion title and pocketing $4,000 thousand in prize pool earnings. Nach came second at 287 points and received $2,000, while 100 Thieves' Arkhram placed third with 281 points and an earning of $1,800.

Place Player Points
1st Alliege 305
2nd Nach 287
3rd Arkhram 281
4th criizux 266
5th  wavy 253
6th  Cented. 251
7th TurtleTavern 244
8th  Dubs 234
9th Lanjok 193
10th dylannx 191
11th Jamper 191
12th Whofishy 190
13th Jelty 181
14th Epikreet. 178
15th Acorn 178
16th maken 174
17th cyfare 172
18th GoodGuyNani Tv 164
19th Domo. 164
20th Entrpy GF 155

NA East DreamHack Open standings

On the other side of North America, Marzz_Ow topples his opponents over and wins DreamHack Open's NA East regional tournament. With a 290-point total, Marzz_Ow barely beat out reigning Solos World Cup champion Bugha, who finished just four points behind.

Advertisement

Much like NA West, this regional tournament was also intense as most players scored near each other, with only a couple of points separating the top-five. The champion was able to claim his throne through tactical yet aggressive gameplay, which earned him many eliminations and even a Victory Royale.

Marzz_Ow pocketed $10,000, Bugha earned $5,000 in second place, while hen placed third and won $4,700.

Place Player Points
1st Marzz_Ow 293
2nd bugha 289
3rd hen 270
4th Hajie 265
5th Rocaine 247
6th Outcast Mero YT 246
7th MackWood1x 245
8th Jamper 234
9th Whofishy 219
10th frapaiXX 218
11th Slackes 218
12th Crumblerr 212
13th Aperta_ 207
14th strawhat charlie 205
15th nanolite 205
16th DeRoller. 200
17th Zexrow 198
18th  notpandda 195
19th Ajerss 187
20th tаhi 183

European DreamHack Open standings

The fun is nearly over with the DreamHack September Open ft. Fortnite's European regional tournament ending soon. Fans can still tune into high-quality Fortnite gameplay and watch the European matches on DreamHack's Twitch channel, which we've included below.

Advertisement

This article will be updated as soon as the European regional tournament ends.

September DreamHack Open format

This September tournament's format was Solos, splint into three stages: Heat stage, Grand Final qualifiers, and Grand Finals. Open to everyone, players had to earn points by playing 10 matches during the Heat stage's three-hour period.

DreamHack
DreamHack
Breakdown of the format for the September DreamHack Fortnite Open tournament.

This format was present in the qualifying stage, but the only difference was that only 100 out of the 1500 players could proceed to the Grand Finals. The winner of each regional tournament's Grand Final stage was decided through six matches.