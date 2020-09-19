Rising Fortnite stars win Dreamhack September Open: final placements

The third DreamHack Open featuring Fortnite event is nearing its end as the best players from NA West and East have already competed for the $250,000 prize pool and only Europe remains. Find out who stands on top as the event concludes today!

After two successful events, DreamHack Open ft. Fortnite took its third step into the esports limelight, hosting another tournament from September 12-20, featuring the best of the best competing for a share of the $250,000 overall prize pool.

With thousands of players turning into only a couple of hundreds by the finals, anyone that joined had a winning chance. From favorites like Arkhram to Bugha and more, the event brought together the best from all regions.

NA West DreamHack Open standings

In NA West, Alliege took the crown with a 300-point haul, with the remaining top-five players falling short by around 5-20 points of one another. Each player fought hard as the gaps between them were dangerously narrow the whole way through

Players who fought aggressively and chased eliminates were rewarded more than those that played defensively, and the tight nature of the final standings shows how stacked the region really is.

Alliege performed marvelously, claiming the champion title and pocketing $4,000 thousand in prize pool earnings. Nach came second at 287 points and received $2,000, while 100 Thieves' Arkhram placed third with 281 points and an earning of $1,800.

Place Player Points 1st Alliege 305 2nd Nach 287 3rd Arkhram 281 4th criizux 266 5th wavy 253 6th Cented. 251 7th TurtleTavern 244 8th Dubs 234 9th Lanjok 193 10th dylannx 191 11th Jamper 191 12th Whofishy 190 13th Jelty 181 14th Epikreet. 178 15th Acorn 178 16th maken 174 17th cyfare 172 18th GoodGuyNani Tv 164 19th Domo. 164 20th Entrpy GF 155

NA East DreamHack Open standings

On the other side of North America, Marzz_Ow topples his opponents over and wins DreamHack Open's NA East regional tournament. With a 290-point total, Marzz_Ow barely beat out reigning Solos World Cup champion Bugha, who finished just four points behind.

Much like NA West, this regional tournament was also intense as most players scored near each other, with only a couple of points separating the top-five. The champion was able to claim his throne through tactical yet aggressive gameplay, which earned him many eliminations and even a Victory Royale.

Marzz_Ow pocketed $10,000, Bugha earned $5,000 in second place, while hen placed third and won $4,700.

Place Player Points 1st Marzz_Ow 293 2nd bugha 289 3rd hen 270 4th Hajie 265 5th Rocaine 247 6th Outcast Mero YT 246 7th MackWood1x 245 8th Jamper 234 9th Whofishy 219 10th frapaiXX 218 11th Slackes 218 12th Crumblerr 212 13th Aperta_ 207 14th strawhat charlie 205 15th nanolite 205 16th DeRoller. 200 17th Zexrow 198 18th notpandda 195 19th Ajerss 187 20th tаhi 183

European DreamHack Open standings

The fun is nearly over with the DreamHack September Open ft. Fortnite's European regional tournament ending soon. Fans can still tune into high-quality Fortnite gameplay and watch the European matches on DreamHack's Twitch channel, which we've included below.

This article will be updated as soon as the European regional tournament ends.

September DreamHack Open format

This September tournament's format was Solos, splint into three stages: Heat stage, Grand Final qualifiers, and Grand Finals. Open to everyone, players had to earn points by playing 10 matches during the Heat stage's three-hour period.

This format was present in the qualifying stage, but the only difference was that only 100 out of the 1500 players could proceed to the Grand Finals. The winner of each regional tournament's Grand Final stage was decided through six matches.