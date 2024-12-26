Riot Games boss responds to Fortnite fans praying for Arcane skins to come back

Fortnite fans asked for the return of Arcane skins, and Riot’s co-founder gave them a lifeline.

The coveted Arcane skins debuted in Fortnite back in 2021 alongside Netflix’s hit animated series Arcane, set in the League of Legends universe.

Limited to the show’s launch window, these skins became ultra-rare gems thanks to their stunning animations and tight availability.

Fast forward to 2024, with Arcane Season 2 finally airing, fans dared to dream these sought-after skins would make a grand comeback. But Fortnite’s silence had many abandoning hope – until Riot stepped in.

Article continues after ad

Riot co-founder wants Jinx and Vi skins to return to Fortnite

Fortnite leaker Shiina reignited the buzz with a post on X quoting the words of Riot’s co-founder: “I’ll talk to the team about Arcane skins in Fortnite,” he promised. “Not sure what we can do, but I’ll look into it.’”

This hopeful note comes after Riot’s earlier stance that slammed the door shut on an Arcane skin return. Previously, a Riot co-founder bluntly admitted, “It’s on us that they don’t return. We only did it for the original launch of Arcane.” The skins, it seemed, were meant to be one-time treasures, not an ongoing cash grab.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Riot’s reasoning ties to its core philosophy, which co-founder Marc Merrill once summed up, “People think we make things like Arcane to sell skins. In reality, we sell skins to make things like Arcane.” It’s a mission-driven approach that prioritizes creativity and player experience over profit margins – a rare stance in gaming.

Still, the tides may be turning. Fortnite frequently flips the script with rare skins – Master Chief, Renegade Raider, and Aerial Assault Trooper have all popped back up. Whether Riot’s Arcane skins join the comeback parade remains to be seen, but the rarity meta never stays still for long.

Article continues after ad

For now, Fortnite fans are clinging to Riot’s promise to “look into it.” The second we catch even a whiff of these skins back in Fortnite, you better believe our V-Bucks will be locked and loaded.