Return of the King: You can play Flappy Bird in Fortnite now

The hit addictive game Flappy Bird was pulled from App stores back in 2014, however, due to the hard work of some developers, the King is back and now playable in Fortnite.

Flappy Bird was the game on everyone’s mind back in 2013. The absurdly addictive game saw players control well, a Flappy Bird. Players would need to tap on their screen in time to allow the Bird to flap its wings and propel itself upwards in order to avoid the pipes that approached them.

The game itself was incredibly addictive and could be picked up and played almost anytime anywhere. It also went on infinitely, meaning players could keep going on and on until they eventually lost, and then start up immediately once again without any downtime. In fact, the game was so addictive and harmful to its players that the main designer of the game Dong Nguyen had it pulled from all App stores in 2014.

Though it appears that the king has made its return, albeit in a slightly different format. Flappy Bird has made its royal entrance into Fortnite, in the form of the aptly named, “Droopy Flops”. Droopy Flops is exactly like Flappy Bird, having players navigate through a series of pillars/ spikes by “flopping” instead of flapping.

Game developers Infinity Studios recreated the iconic mobile game inside of Fortnite with its own set of original characters, including Dolphin Copter, Bugger Duckie, Book of Colours, Dragonstony, and Sweet Rush. Fortnite players can hop into their Arcade Island and begin playing til their heart’s content.

Infinity Studios has only just released Droopy Flops and as such is expecting many bugs to crop up whilst playing the game. Players who encounter bugs can send feedback to Infinity Studios on their Twitter page, as they continue to create more games to fill out their arcade with.

Fortnite players who are interested can access their Island code via their Fortnite website here.