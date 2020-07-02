Rare Golden Mushrooms have started to spawn in Fortnite

Epic Games have secretly added yet another super rare item in Fortnite Battle Royale and if you thought the Mythic Goldfish was hard to find, you might have your work cut out with this one.

As many members of the community will know by now, patch notes are just as part a myth and legend as anything else you can find in the battle royale title, with Epic not releasing them for consecutive seasons.

In the absence of official confirmation each time a patch rolls out, on one hand there is definitely frustration among players that they don't know what's been mixed up, but on the other hand there are certainly some easter eggs to be found from time to time as well. This time, a Golden Mushroom has been unveiled.

Where to find Gold Mushrooms in Fortnite Season 3

Following an update on July 2, the game developers have added one of the best shield items the game has ever seen, and you might be a little surprised when you first see it. After all, the vegetables are usually blue in-game.

The new item gives players 100 shield after they have eaten it, and they can be stacked to a maximum of three in one inventory slot.

Jump into Fortnite Battle Royale. Drop into a location of either swamp land or forestry, where trees are located. Check out underneath the trees and in the water, as their spawns are quite different to regular shrooms. Take your time, keep looking around, and hopefully you will come up with the goods. If you can't find it there, head into Creative mode, select the 'Golden Mushroom' option and check it out. At least then, you will get to see it for sure!

If you're wondering about your chances of finding one as well. leaker HYPEX reckons there's a 0.0001% spawn chance, so don't be shocked if you go a few games without stumbling upon the incredible new consumable.

It also looks like they don't spawn in food boxes, but instead can be found planted into the ground just like many others, near trees, and also in water. So, keep your eyes peeled.

There's a secret mushroom that spawns in some locations:



- Doesn't spawn in food boxes — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 30, 2020

Finding the "rarest consumable in the game" as it is labelled in Creative mode should stand you in good stead for the late game in Fortnite, and definitely would be an ace to pull from your sleeve in gunfights after taking damage.

With this guide, hopefully you will find one sooner rather than later, even if you have to settle for the Creative option.