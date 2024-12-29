Rare Fortnite Jellie skin is returning & it’s surprisingly easy to get

Due to a promo that starts in January 2025, the Jellie skin will soon return to Fortnite with a Color Splash variant. Getting this once-rare skin won’t be nearly as difficult this time around.

The anemone known as Jellie first appeared in the Item Shop during Chapter 2 Season 1. Epic Games has unvaulted the skin on a couple of occasions since then, adding the Tropical Jellie and Lumi Jellie variants in subsequent updates.

Long-time Fortnite players will be pleased to learn that the vibrant-looking skin is primed for yet another return in the coming weeks.

Article continues after ad

However, it appears Jellie won’t rejoin the fun by standard means, since a new version of the skin has been spotted in advertisements for an upcoming promo.

Color Splash Jellie comes to Fortnite in V-Bucks promo

While shopping at their local Walmart, a Redditor named IntroductionFresh724 stumbled across a new Fortnite advertisement.

The Walmart advertisement notes that from January 13, 2025 through February 16, 2025, players who “redeem a V-Bucks card” will gain access to a Color Splash Jellie Outfit at no extra cost.

Article continues after ad

Fine print at the bottom of the poster further clarifies that users will only be able to claim one Color Splash Jellie skin per Fortnite account.

Article continues after ad

Since this bonus offer won’t go live for another couple of weeks, some assume the store employees likely installed it earlier than intended.

Either way, many may find the timing perfect given that V-Buck cards are a popular Christmas gift for Fortnite players.

Users who want to take advantage of the Color Splash Jellie bonus should wait to redeem their newly gifted cards, though, since the promo begins in mid-January.

Notably, Jellie isn’t the only fan-favorite Fortnite skin to return of late. Master Chief has re-entered the Item Shop, along with the rare Matte Black skin that players can only obtain if they use the regular outfit while playing on an Xbox account.