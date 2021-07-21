Pride in Fortnite: Rainbow Royale, free cosmetics, new music and more

Why is there a rainbow in Fortnite? Well, it’s because the Rainbow Royale Pride event is here! With free cosmetics up for grabs, here’s everything you need to know.

In order to highlight that “everyone is welcome on the Battle Bus,” Fortnite is hosting a limited-time Pride event packed to the brim with rainbow-themed cosmetics.

A collection of four colorful sprays, a unique rainbow weapon wrap and a new emote are all up for grabs, and the best part is that they’re all available for free!

So, if you want to celebrate Pride in true Fortnite style, here’s everything you need to know about the Rainbow Royale event.

Fortnite Rainbow Royale start & end date

The Rainbow Royale event made its debut alongside Patch 17.20 on July 20.

Importantly, the LGBTQI+ celebration is only set to last for one week, so if you want to get all of these free cosmetics and take a glance at The Island’s spectacular rainbow, you’ll need to log in before July 27 at 5PM PST/ 8PM EST/ 1AM BST/ 2AM CEST.

Fortnite Rainbow Royale free cosmetics

Accompanying the event are a collection of colorful cosmetics that can be redeemed in the Item Shop. All of these are free, therefore don’t require either V-Bucks or actual money.

Here’s all of the loot you can get throughout the event:

4 Rainbow Royale Sprays Vibrant Heart Vibrant Llama Vibrant Boogie Vibrant Star

Sunshine & Rainbows Weapon Wrap

Take a’bow Emote

Why is there a rainbow in Fortnite?

As part of the Pride celebrations, a stunning new rainbow graces the blue skies of The Island. A reminder that the game supports players of all identities, it’s a subtle yet effective way of celebrating the LGBTQI+ movement.

Additionally, the in-game radio will feature tracks by LGBTQI+ singers across several stations, with the likes of Kim Petras and Lil Nas X among the artists who will be serenading your Rainbow Royale journey!

All of the musicians, including their songs and stations, are listed below:

Station Artist Song Beatbox Big Freedia Platinum Lil Nas X Montero Radio Underground King Princess Pain Troye Sivan STUD Ben Platt Imagine Power Play Daya Bad Girl Hayley Kiyoko Found My Friends Kim Petras Malibu

Fortnite supports LGBTQI+

Despite Epic introducing this fun event in order to show their support for the LGBTQI+ cause, some players have taken it upon themselves to ruin the fun for others.

As seen in a Reddit thread, a handful of players have decided to spray the Dumpster Fire spray over Pride Flags in Party Royale.

While Epic are yet to comment on this, their “everyone belongs on the Battle Bus” motto highlights that they do not condone this behavior.

So that’s it for the week-long Rainbow Royale event! For all things Fortnite, be sure to check out our dedicated main page, as well as our Twitter account.