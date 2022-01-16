Popular Fortnite skins disabled after frame rate bug crashes game

Epic Games have disabled a slew of popular Fortnite skins after a massive frame rate issue was found that crashed the game for some players.

The company announced the decision on January 15 after players reported the same kind of lag that would happen when skins like Meowscles and Brutus would interact with Spider-Man’s Web Shooters.

For people playing on older consoles, this would make their platform go into overdrive in trying to keep up the frame issues. Epic are currently investigating the cause of the issue to include a fix in time for the next Fortnite patch.

Disabled Fortnite skins

Epic disabled a total of five skins from the game: Brutus, TNTina, Meowscles, Skye, and Midas.

Epic disabled a total of five skins from the game, all of which were released during the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass.

The Brutus, TNTina, Meowscles, Skye, and Midas cosmetics were all turned off in the battle royale, but the developers plan to bring them back soon.

It’s unclear what caused the issues to arise but the problem was readily noticeable for any player that came across it.

“You can literally crash anyone’s game just using [the] Midas skin with gold reactive pulling out Spiderman over and over,” one person explained. “And it works for everyone in the game.”

"You can literally crash anyone's game just using [the] Midas skin with gold reactive pulling out Spiderman over and over," one person explained. "And it works for everyone in the game."

Videos from users showed the severe frame rate drops affecting gameplay.

This was found to be the case for Meowscles, Skye, and the rest of the now-disabled skins. Videos from users showed the effects the issue could have on people on the receiving end of the issues.

Someone recorded their PlayStation 4 console as the frame rate issue was spiking, making the device act out as the game played.

To avoid any unnecessary consequences from the glitch, Epic are going to find the source of the problem before bringing the skins back to the live servers