Pokimane & Myth reveal the biggest problem with Fortnite's audio

Popular streamers Ali 'Myth' Kabbani and Imane 'Pokimane' Anys explained their biggest problem with Fortnite's audio. The Twitch stars revealed to viewers how the battle royale's sound mixing can become really distracting.

Audio is not only integral to the battle royale genre, it might even be the most important element for most players. Being able to hear the footsteps of your enemy is necessary to not getting eliminated.

However, according to Twitch streamers Myth and Pokimane, Fortnite has a glaring problem with its sound. The duo explained their issue with the game's mixing during their September 24 broadcast.

Pokimane & Myth on Fortnite audio problem

According to popular streamers Myth and Pokimane, Fortnite in its current state has a problem with its noise levels. "It still shocks me that you can't, like, turn off the music at places," the Team SoloMid star explained.

Poki agreed and exclaimed, "Yeah, this is so f**king loud! It's just so loud!” He then replied, "The entire game is just noise pollution. Everything is just super loud when you use it. Vehicles, those little missions that will have random audio cues."

Myth continued to explain that all the various noises together is too much. "So you got the music, on top of the cars, on top of the random missions!" Pokimane laughed and added, “You aren't ever going to hear footsteps!"

Over on the /FortniteCompetitive subreddit, players agreed with the Twitch personalities, and questioned why there isn't an option in the menu to adjust the volume of special effects and music within the world.

"There is literally a 'Music' slider in the options - and it does not work on music in the game. Why?" 'machngnXmessiah' asked. Others agreed and found the "noise pollution" to be overwhelming.

Regardless of how much you agree with the streamers’ viewpoint, there is no denying that Fortnite has continued to become more complex audio-wise with its ever-expanding map.

Only time will tell if Epic Games would ever consider dialing things down a little, or perhaps even giving fans an option to the control the levels of noise in the world itself.