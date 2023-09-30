Players pinpoint this as the reason for Fortnite’s declining popularity

Fortnite players attributed the battle royale’s decline in popularity to “less frequent updates” and less unique limited-time modes.

Epic Games introduced Fortnite in 2018, and since then, the game has had a meteoric rise to the top of not only the battle royale genre but also the gaming world as a whole, hosting tournaments with prize pools of over $100 million and boasting enormous player counts nearing 3 million.

The game has now progressed to the fourth season of its fourth chapter, which introduced brand-new features, weekly quests, and new skins that fans are raving about, like the Star Wars Ahsoka skin.

But some players have been unhappy with the state of the unique battle royale and pointed out what they believe to be Epic Games’ Fortnite’s current biggest flaws.

Players weren’t shy about sharing their opinion on Fortnite’s issues

One Fortnite fan issued a controversial statement to the community through the form of a meme, declaring what they believed were the most prevalent issues in the game, causing it to ostensibly decline in popularity.

The user detailed four main problems plaguing the game’s success in 2023: “hard pivot to creative / smaller updates / less frequent updates / abandoning mode’s storyline / stop making original LTM’s.”

Others were in close to unanimous agreement that Fortnite was not doing as well in 2023 as it should be with the resources that Epic Games have in hand, but attributed it to other factors, like spending too much money on the metaverse: “Like epic said they spent way too much money on metaverse and it wasn’t very profitable cause most people didn’t care.”

Though, more optimistic Fortnite fans didn’t think the game was truly in a worrying state of decline, comparing the game to the Halo franchise, which has had a serious decline in recent years: “You know what they say… All good things must come to an end. I came from Halo though, Fortnite is still doing incredible in comparison,” one fan mentioned.

Fortnite has also been under the spotlight after developers lashed out at Epic Games executives for mass layoffs.