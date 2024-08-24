One Fortnite item is a must-have to “stand a chance” in Chapter 5 Season 4

Fortnite players recommend having this particular item if you want to “stand a chance” to get that sweet Victory Royale in Chapter 5 Season 4.

Fortnite players may have waved their goodbyes to the vehicle meta, but Chapter 5 Season 4 has brought yet another devastating one. This is all thanks to the introduction of new weapons and items in the Battle Royale.

Sure, some of the loot pool has already been tweaked to balance things out. But with spawn rates for certain items and weapons being nerfed, securing a Victory Royale can be even tougher when you’re fighting with other players to get to the final circle without the optimal loadout.

According to players in a Reddit thread, there’s one item you’ll need to have in Chapter 5, Season 4 if you want to make it out alive: the War Machine’s Hover Jets. As described by one user, it’s the “only requirement” to get to the endgame.

Epic Games Fortnite’s War Machine’s Hover Jets is a top-tier mobility item in Chapter 5 Season 4.

They explained, “If you have a jetpack and at least a green spray weapon and shotgun, you stand a chance.”

War Machine’s Hover Jets was one of the items nerfed. However, as it turns out, despite that being the case, many other players agreed it’s still viable.

“I died to someone last night because I didn’t have a jetpack. Usually, I’m okay admitting when someone is better than me, but after seeing that person come across real players with the same items, I knew I was better. It’s just really hard when they have height and are able to shotgun, dash, repeat,” commented one user.

“If you have no jetpack, you are absolutely f****ed,” one chimed in.

Meanwhile, one user pointed out that while the jetpack is necessary, it can be a “detriment” as your aim has to be on point while using it.

That said, this is exactly what makes it so good when combined with Captain America’s shield, as you can dash and throw the shield in the enemy’s general direction.