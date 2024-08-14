Old Fortnite player finally gets “stolen” account back 6 years later

A Fortnite player eventually got their account back six years later after “pestering” Epic Games support, but soon noticed it was missing years worth of iconic skins.

OG Fortnite accounts over time have increasingly become prized possessions due to them typically being filled with rare skins from the first few seasons. However, this has led to a rise in hackers stealing players’ Epic accounts and them never getting them back.

Despite this, Fortnite player Meddel5 revealed they have been one of the lucky ones by sharing their story via the FortniteBR Reddit, “To the person who stole my account over 6 years ago: I finally got it back, jerk.”

The OG player shared an in-game screenshot showcasing some of the rarest skins in the game they had re-gained access to. This included Rogue Agent, which we’ve ranked as the third rarest skin, and The Reaper Outfit, famously based on John Wick.

This naturally spawned a string of questions from players in the community, with many sharing similar experiences and issues.

“Had they unlocked any new skins these past 6 years?” posed one. “NO, they couldn’t even be cool and unlock the free ones, smh, useless,” the OG replied.

“Why did it take so long to get back?” asked another, to which the OG replied: “Tbh I thought it was gone for good for the longest time, they refused to help initially so I thought I was just SOL.”

Another added: “Persistence pays off! Glad you finally got it back. Now, time to celebrate in-game!”

“How’d you get it back? I want to get my account back too,” one more asked. “Pester Epic support, eventually a decent rep will send a verification email to the original email the account was created with, that’ll get the ball rolling,” Meddel5 replied.

If you are having issues with accessing your Fortnite account, you can contact Epic Games support to help you regain access.

Once you have received your account back, you can also check to see if you are eligible to claim a refund after Fortnite’s settlement with the FTC in 2022. According to the lawsuit, Epic must pay $245 million in refunds over the use of “dark patterns” to trick players into unintentionally buying in-game goods.