Old Fortnite Battle Pass skins could finally be returning but there’s a catch

According to a recent rumor, Disney is working on “solutions” to bring characters from previous Battle Passes back to Fortnite.

On August 7, Epic Games confirmed that future Battle Pass skins might arrive in the Item Shop after 18 or more months, leading the community to celebrate Fortnite finally stepping away from exclusivity and FOMO tactics.

This essentially means that it only applies to new Battle Passes onward. However, according to a rumor posted by leaker SamLeakss on X, Disney is apparently working on “solutions” for certain Battle Pass exclusive characters to return, even when they were only available in the past.

“Disney is working on solutions for characters such as Darth Vader and Iron Man to return to Fortnite, with New Outfits‼️ Disney also pushed for the deal to allow future Battle Passes to no longer be deemed exclusive!” the post reads.

For the uninitiated, Darth Vader had a skin that was released in the Chapter 3, Season 3 Battle Pass, while the latter goes back further to being exclusive in Chapter 2, Season 4. Assuming that this leak is accurate, players who didn’t play back then could eventually get the chance to play as these characters.

But there’s a catch. With the rumor mentioning these returning as “new outfits,” it’s possible that these skins will be getting new variants, while those who played in the previous seasons get to keep their OG styles.

Additionally, this also likely means that returning Battle Pass characters will only apply to Disney’s IPs, leaving DC skins and others in the dark. Nonetheless, while there’s no official word from Epic yet, players are already excited to welcome this change in the comments in case it really does come true.

“I hope so, they would make lots of money! Disney is being smart. Give the community what we want too!” praised one user.

“That’s a W,” commented one user.

Meanwhile, another wrote: “Iron Man feels like it has a much easier solution than Vader (just do a later suit from Infinity War, Endgame, etc), but I’ll be interested to see what the solution is.”

As this is just a rumor, do take all the information with a grain of salt until there’s official confirmation from Epic Games.