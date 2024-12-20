OG Fortnite players furious as super-rare skin returns after 7 years

An ultra-rare Fortnite skin has returned to the game after seven years away, but long-time players who got the character the first time around aren’t happy with the news.

New skins arrive in Fortnite at a rapid pace, from original designs to crossover characters. During Chapter 6 we’ve seen the likes of Baymax, Lionel Messi, and even a Skibidi Toilet skin arrive in-game.

But certain skins have gone down in history due to their rarity, many of which haven’t been seen since the original Season 1. Owning these rare skins is often a point of pride among long-time players, as it proves that they were playing Fortnite before it was the inescapable juggernaut it is now.

Article continues after ad

One such skin is Renegade Raider, one of the rarest in the entire game after being missing from the store since 2017. Now, however, the skin has returned to the OG Season Shop, leaving those who bagged it all those years ago furious.

Article continues after ad

Return of Renegade Raider skin leaves Fortnite players frustrated

When the news of Renegade Raider’s return was announced, there were plenty of posts and replies calling out the decision to bring the skin back after all this time.

“Wait I thought these skins were supposed to stay exclusive forever – guess nothing stays rare in Fortnite anymore,” said one player, responding to a ‘Shiina‘ post.

Article continues after ad

“I’m quitting because of this, bye Fortnite,” added another.

The biggest reason for the outrage is that those who have been playing Fortnite right from the start feel like certain skins from that time should remain exclusive as a sign of their dedication. Also, releasing Renegade Raider again makes her significantly less valuable, after some players even purchased accounts just to secure the coveted skin.

“That’s it. I’m done. I’ve been a dedicated Fortnite player since 2017 and the release of Renegade Raider is extremely dehumanizing to us OGs,” said one post.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I am done with epic games, they do not respect the OGs who were the main reason this game existed,” said another. “Now they became blinded by money, blinded by hype, blinded by everything, I miss the old Epic Games. Please don’t buy the Renegade Raider, please respect the OGs.”

With Fortnite set to be ongoing mode, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see even more skins that have been dormant for years make a comeback.

Article continues after ad

If you don’t want to splash out on skins, there are plenty of free options available during Fortnite Winterfest 2024, including a Santa Snoop Dogg skin as one of the cabin presents.