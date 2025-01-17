Nintendo Switch 2 reveal has Fortnite players concerned for one big reason

While Fortnite fans are excited to welcome the all-new Nintendo Switch 2 handheld, one thing that’s worrying has come to mind.

After an excruciating wait, the Nintendo Switch 2 has finally been officially revealed – and it’s already gaining lots of traction, with fans all over the world sharing their thoughts about the new handheld device, including Fortnite players.

Of course, the idea of playing the Battle Royale title in the upcoming handheld sounds very exciting, especially since the Switch 2’s JoyCons no doubt look like a massive upgrade to its predecessor.

However, despite that being the case, the community can’t help but share their concerns regarding one thing toward its release.

Players already worried Fortnite on Switch is on its last legs

For a while now, the experience playing on the current Switch hasn’t exactly been so smooth – at least compared to other platforms. Add to the fact that the game regularly receives massive updates; many have to resort to using an SD card to extend their memory.

Nintendo/Epic Games Fortnite on Nintendo Switch is already starting to show its age.

All these constant new additions, including modes, collabs, updates, and so much more, combined with issues in terms of performance and graphics, have led players to worry that the handheld won’t be able to keep up any longer soon.

In a post on X, one user warned that “players have a year to get the Switch 2” solely because they believe “there is no way” the current handheld is making it to Chapter 7.

A different user took it to the extreme, saying, “Chapter 7? I say it gives out right at Season 4.”

One user also said: “Hopped back on for Miku and… yeah, I need that upgrade yesterday lmao,” while another mentioned they got a better PC and Xbox because playing on the handheld was already “utter hell” due to overheating.

Considering that the game keeps growing as time goes on, many of these players are already prepared for the worst. Many are hoping the game will still be properly supported once the new handheld is out.