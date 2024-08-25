Ninja rages over “wild” Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 after losing to a bot

Ninja erupted over the Chapter 5 Season 4 experience in Fortnite, especially after dying to a bot, implying he’s going to play CoD instead after dying to the NPC boss.

Fortnite’s Chapter 5 Season 4 update has brought a refreshed meta to the Battle Royale thanks to the newly added weapons and items. Captain America’s Shield, combined with the Arsenal Mythic weapons, made an insane combo that’d melt enemies before they could do anything.

It can be tough to survive in the Battle Royale, especially if you don’t have this one item with you. And with how things have been going in the current season, Ninja was seen raging during his Fortnite stream, firing out all sorts of strong words to describe the Chapter 5 Season 4 experience.

“Alright. This season’s f***ing dog****,” he said after getting eliminated in a clip posted on X. The streamer was then seen 1v1ing a player who had the War Machine Arsenal Auto Turret.

Before his shotgun could deal enough damage to take them down, he was met with yet another defeat screen after getting sprayed with the enemy’s SMG and their turret at the same time. Following this, he couldn’t help but scream, saying: “This f***ing season is wild!”

“Did you see that guy through the stairs?” he asked in disbelief before mentioning how they hit him “twice perfectly.”

The last straw broke when he lost a fight against the Emma Frost NPC, despite him taking cover behind the door.

“My body is behind the wall! This guy is rotating from the other side, shooting me with his SMGs,” he said. “What is happening, bro? I don’t want to f***ing play this game anymore. Get me off this s***,” he exclaimed before claiming that he was “going to CoD.”

Now obviously, Ninja has ‘quit’ Fortnite plenty of times in the past, so don’t expect this rage to have him fleeing the game permanently.

Throughout the years, we’ve seen Fortnite bots stomping players with on-point aim. In the case for Fortnite bosses, you’ll want to make sure to be prepared before going against them with some of the best weapons and with full health and shield just to be extra safe.