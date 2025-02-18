Ninja “insulted” by Fortnite devs overlooking him

One of Fornite’s most popular streamers, Ninja, revealed why he was “insulted” that the developers didn’t reach out to him amid the return of Fortnite OG.

Ninja has long been a well-known face and name in the content creator space. The streamer is best known for playing Fortnite and, before that, made a name for himself on the Esports scene playing Halo 3 for various organizations.

Despite being a household name and boasting over 23 million subscribers on YouTube and 19 million on Twitch, Ninja called out Epic Games for unfair treatment.

In a Twitch stream, Ninja was discussing Fortnite’s new game mode when he began discussing how Epic Games has not contacted him to help promote the new feature.

Ninja speaks out on Fortnite OG ‘insult’

“I’m pretty sure Courage[JD], Tim[TheTatman], and a couple of other people got sponsored paid Fortnite ads to come back and play the OG Fortnite,” the 33-year-old claimed.

He further noted that when he discovered they were invited to participate in ads, he was left out of the loop and surprised by this development.

“Once I found out that they had ads, I was like dude… let’s see if they’d reach out to us.”

After later admitting he felt “lowkey insulted” by the lack of communication from Epic, he couldn’t seem to understand why he hadn’t been contacted.

“I’m one of the only big streamers playing [Fortnite], and because I am already playing it, you’re going to pay a bunch of people to come back and play for a day. Not even a day. Like two-hour sessions?”

At the time of writing, Epic Games has not yet contacted Ninja regarding the launch of Fortnite OG.

With old-school weapons, maps, and modes making their way back to Fortnite as part of this nostalgia push, coupled with the constant release of new cosmetics and collabs, Fortnite has been on the up in recent months.

Despite rumors that Ninja would be walking away from the game, he debunked these claims and is still diving into the Battle Royale mayhem.