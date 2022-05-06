Ninja calls Nadeshot over 100 Thieves contract after insane Fortnite solo win

After a win with some world-class stats in Fortnite solos, Ninja gave 100 Thieves Nadeshot a call to let the CEO know he was finally “ready” to head back to esports.

Love him or don’t, there’s no doubting that Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins is the biggest and most well-known Fortnite streamer in the world.

Over the last few years he’s focused mainly on streaming, instead of the esports side of things, having last competed professionally in 2019. However, after an insane run in Fortnite solos, he seems to be looking for a new org.

Ninja “calls” Nadeshot after Fortnite W

Ninja’s won plenty of Fortnite matches in his time, no doubt about that. But, it’s not everyday that he pulls off the W and puts up more than 6,000 damage to players.

“6,782 damage to players, with a 32 percent accuracy rating, in solos,” Ninja boasted after he downed his last opponent. “And I took 1,100 damage.”

Feeling the rush of total victory, Ninja decided to call 100 Thieves boss Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag about a brand new contract with the org.

“Hold up, hold up, it’s time,” the streamer said as he pulled out his phone. “Ayo Nadeshot, I’m ready bro. 100 Thieves, I’m ready, gimme the contract. Alright, bet.”

So, could we be seeing Ninja don a black and red jersey sometime in the near future?

Even though the phone call to Nade was obviously a bit (sorry to spoil the fun), we won’t rule the possibility of it happening out completely. After all, when it comes to Ninja, you never know what might happen.