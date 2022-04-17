Ninja believes Epic Games “hates” him as he wants another Fortnite skin & event

Popular Twitch streamer and Fortnite competitor Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has explained why he thinks Epic Games “hates” him, as other prominent community figures enjoy events and exclusive in-game skins.

As far as Fortnite content creators, none are better known that Ninja. The former Halo pro accumulated over 17 million followers on Twitch thanks to his top-tier gameplay and fiery personality, seeing him remain the most followed creator on the platform in 2022.

He was also the first Fortnite content creators to get his own in-game skin, an honor which has since been bestowed on Loserfruit, Marshmello, Lachlan and others.

However, things appear to have soured between the 30-year-old and Epic Games since his Icon Series skin dropped in game, with an April Twitch broadcast seeing Ninja lift the lid on his relationship with the Fortnite developers.

Advertisement

Asked by one viewer when his skin will be available again in game, Ninja said that Epic continue to push the release date back and that he feels they “hate” him now.

He explained that Epic have pushed its return back and that, paired with a lack of communication over tournaments, has led to him feeling hated by the Fortnite devs.

“Yes, it should be coming back into the Item Shop,” he said. “It was supposed to be on the 11th [of April] so it should be soon. This month or next month maybe. I’ll let you guys know when I know… I kind of feel like Epic hates me right now, truly. I feel like I’m kinda getting shafted. I didn’t have an offer, or at least I don’t know if I was reached out to to participate in any of these cups that a lot of these people are running.”

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He continued: “I don’t know if it’s because they already did Ninja Battles with me and they’ve already done something and they’re just trying to expand and support other content creators. But, yano, we were advertising for like a month that the skin was coming out on the eleventh and they just moved it… I want another variant bro. I would love another Ninja variant with like different hair, different styles.”

Whether Epic have indeed chosen to pursue relations with other creators over Ninja is not clear, but he summarised that he’s “more sad than mad”.

Advertisement

Given what Ninja had to say, though, it does seem likely we’ll see his Icon Series skin back in the game’s store at some point soon.