Ninja clears the air about Fortnite departure rumors

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins’ first Fortnite stream in weeks left fans questioning if he’s truly done with the game.

Ninja, the Fortnite legend, has ruled the Battle Royale scene since 2017. But lately, he’s been distracted by Marvel Rivals, a game that’s taken up most of his streaming time.

In fact, Ninja didn’t even realize that Fortnite’s new Rail Gun had been introduced in update 33.20. The update arrived on January 14, but it wasn’t until January 27 that he figured it out – a long gap for someone with his own Fortnite skin and a cult following.

After two weeks of diving into Marvel Rivals, Ninja’s first Fortnite stream back raised a big question: Is he quitting Fortnite for good? Fans and followers flooded the chat with speculation.

Fortnite might be too profitable for Ninja to fully quit

Ninja responded with a mixture of confusion and nostalgia. “I might be”, he said, half-joking. But he admitted Fortnite was his “first love.”

He’s just trying to see if it’ll come back. When he quickly shifted back into Fortnite, it became clear he was not gone for good. He’s just testing the waters.

For him, Fortnite quickly delivered upon his return. In just 20 minutes, Ninja saw more gifted subs than he did during his two weeks of Marvel Rivals. As he put it, “I’ve lost 5,000 subscribers,” all due to the slow growth of Marvel Rivals.

The contrast is clear – his Fortnite clips range between 170,000-400,000 views whereas his Marvel Rivals videos have between 30,000-110,000 views.

The streamer admitted the fast-paced action in Rivals made it difficult to engage with chat, leaving him less interactive. “It is a lot easier to interact, to chat and vibe in any battle royale,” he concluded.

Ninja’s future looks uncertain. He’s still the go-to streamer for Fortnite, but his fans want to see him play what they love. Marvel Rivals hasn’t taken off like Fortnite for him, and it’s obvious Ninja enjoys the social aspect of Fortnite streams. He also noted that Fortnite’s slower pace lets him connect with fans in ways Marvel Rivals simply can’t.

Don’t expect him to drop Fortnite for good – he’s just working through some growing pains. His time away from Fortnite might be short-lived, especially now that his fanbase has made their preference known.