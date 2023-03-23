NICKMERCS reveals major reason he’s excited for Fortnite Creative 2.0

Fortnite Creative 2.0 is now live and the new update has caught the eye of NICKMERCS, with the streamer highlighting what exciting opportunities could lie ahead.

Popular streamer, Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff recently discussed his excitement over Fortnite Creative 2.0, outlining his plans for potential tournaments and content creation. With even more enhancements and customization tools, players can now truly create anything and everything they can think of.

From classic FPS experiences to horror-filled fright fests, it seems the sky really is the limit for the game’s community. While Nick is still busy grinding competitive Apex Legends, the recent release of Fortnite Creative 2.0 has the content creator interested, so here’s what he had to say.

NICKMERCS on Fortnite Creative 2.0

“Imagine if we could create any f*cking game that we used to play 20 years ago. Granted it would cost some coin, you know, we’ll have to pay for that, but that might be something I would do,” said Nick.

“I wish I could just tell a team to give me Splinter Cell 2v2 Spies vs mercs, give me that for my community so I can run a community-based tournament and gauntlet. What I’m telling you is that’s a possibility with this new Creative, it sounds crazy but that’s where we’re going.”

Timestamp of 5:22

So far, Fortnite Creative 2.0 has already showcased a number of exciting maps that have caught the attention of game’s community. From classic Call of Duty-style gameplay to Souls-like combat, the new Creative 2.0 mode certainly seems incredibly robust.

“You can create anything, you can pay people who rate their stuff. It might be 100k or 200k but these are options,” said the streamer. “That’s something that we could do, I’m down – because then we go get some sponsors, some big-time players for the gauntlet and we throw it all together… I think this new Creative might give a lot of opportunities and I’m interested to see this thing come to fruition.”

Fortnite Creative 2.0 certainly has the potential to shake things up and we’re already starting to see some amazing maps from the game’s community. Whether this improved mode will be able to tear Nick away from Apex Legends remains to be seen, but we could see the popular streamer return to Epic’s BR in the near future.