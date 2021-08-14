NICKMERCS claims Fortnite skill cap is “f**king insane” compared to Warzone & Apex Legends

NICKMERCS is one of Twitch’s biggest stars on the platform, making a name in the Battle Royale category. After putting numerous hours into BRs, the streamer claims the skill gap in Fortnite will never be reached by Apex Legends or Warzone.

As a big streamer on Twitch NICKMERCS has made a name for himself throughout the years and has a huge influence on the gaming community.

The FaZe Clan member has competed at the top level of Fortnite, Warzone, and recently has dipped his feet into Apex Legends.

While he is able to compete at the highest competition in these games, NICKMERCS says there is one that requires the most skill and will never be touched.

NICKMERCS thinks Fortnite takes more skill than Apex and Warzone

The streamer went on a long rant talking about what separates each BR from one another. He said that Apex is harder than Warzone but Fortnite is by far the hardest of them all.

NICKMERCS says that controller players are doing so much more in Fortnite than in any other BR. When comparing all of these games he’s played, the star said, “There’s no game like Fortnite.”

"Apex Legends is more difficult than Warzone… but there's no game like Fortnite." Is @NICKMERCS speaking facts? pic.twitter.com/gjfJiQmixZ — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) August 14, 2021

Controller players have to do so much and NICKMERCS says that it’s such a physical demand on your hands.

He says nothing will match what a top controller player can do in Fortnite, “The stuff they’re f**king doing is insane. It’s f**king insane it’s not even comparable to Apex or Warzone,” NICKMERCS said.

Although Apex Legends has abilities that players need to use, Fortnite has the building aspect of the game. This requires you to place down different pieces, edit them, and do all of this while killing enemies.

The majority of the community seemed to be backing with NICKMERCS, agreeing that the skill gap in Fortnite is so much higher than any other BR that is around. For now, you’ll have to be the judge and play for yourself.