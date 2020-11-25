 NickEh30 gets Twitch streamer banned for allegedly stream sniping - Dexerto
NickEh30 gets Twitch streamer banned for allegedly stream sniping

Published: 25/Nov/2020 4:48 Updated: 25/Nov/2020 5:07

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
NickEh30 Fortnite Stream Sniping
Epic Games / NickEh30

NickEh30

NickEh30’s latest Fortnite tournament was quite a spectacle, but it was tainted by an alleged stream sniper, who was reported and subsequently banned despite maintaining his innocence.

Nick ‘NickEh30’ Amyoony has been hosting a series of Fortnite tournaments in recent months. The latest one was the NickEh30 Cup. It gave players a chance to compete against some of the game’s biggest names in the scene for a chance to win $10,000.  

It was all positive for the most part. A lesser-known professional Fortnite player named  Crumble managed to impress and take home the prize. However, the tournament was marred with some unfortunate stream sniping drama.

NickEh30 Fortnite stream sniping ban

In the final match, several other players landed on NickEh30, including a Twitch streamer named ArchieFN. He eliminated NickEh30 and danced on his body for the better part of 30 seconds.

NickEh30 was less than impressed and looked disappointed and deflated on stream. It was a stark contrast to his usual upbeat and positive vibe. He was convinced ArchieFN was stream sniping and hopped into the replay mode to report him and a few others.

Fortunately, Epic Games responded almost instantly and banned ArchieFN for 24 hours as soon as he returned to the lobby. You can watch a full recap of the incident below and form your own opinion.

However, ArchieFN is maintaining his innocence. He claimed he wasn’t stream sniping at all. Instead, he said he wanted to “contest someone who wasn’t a tier-one pro” and decided to land on NickEh30 after seeing him land in the same spot during a previous game.

Still, he apologized for what he did and acknowledged that some might find it “scummy.” Sadly, that didn’t stop him from copping a bit of abuse, some of which was needless and extreme.

“Why am I waking up to 600 DMs telling me to kill myself?” he said. “I’m 20, and it doesn’t bother me at all, but the majority of the community is quite younger … you really need to think about what you’re saying to people on the internet.”

In the end, ArchieFN’s Fortnite ban won’t last more than a day. It isn’t too long to wait if he’s innocent, but it’s enough for a wake-up call if he’s guilty.

Either way, The NickEh30 was a success despite the stream sniping drama, and a rightful victor was still crowned.

Shroud explains why WoW feels “completely different” in Shadowlands

Published: 25/Nov/2020 2:37 Updated: 25/Nov/2020 2:43

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Shroud World of Warcraft Shadowlands
Activision-Blizzard / Shroud

shroud

Like most popular streamers, Shroud has been getting stuck into the World of Warcraft: Shadowlands grind, but although he’s enjoyed it so far, he said he feels like the game is “less immersive” than it used to be.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands has taken the world by storm ever since it launched on November 23. Players have been hopping back into Azeroth to take the reigns of their characters once again.

Popular streamers like Mike ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek have been getting stuck into the grind too. He’s been very open about how much he loves the game and has streamed hours upon hours of World of Warcraft Classic. He even said he was willing to lose viewers to stream it.

Shroud World of Warcraft Shadowlands
Activision-Blizzard / Shroud
Shroud has thoroughly enjoyed playing World of Warcraft for many years now.

However, Shroud isn’t blinded by his love and adoration for the game. He still has some criticism for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands and MMORPGs in general, and he mentioned them in his latest stream.

“I feel like [MMORPG’s] and WoW, in general, have transcended into something completely different,” he said. “In the past, you [played] because you were immersed. You were leveling up your character. You were getting new items. It felt good to be more powerful and do better things.”

“Now I feel like WoW is like play with friends and kill some shit,” he said. “That feeling of immersion and truly having an impact on the world and your character feeling there has kind of nullified.”

“When I played vanilla WoW in 2005, I was 11 years old, and it felt amazing,” he said. “It felt incredible. It felt like I was in my own realm. I was in my own world. Now it doesn’t feel like that. That feeling is gone.

The relevant part of the video starts at 2:00.

It’s a sentiment that others have echoed time and time again. The consensus is that MMORPGs have been streamlined throughout the years.

However, it hasn’t stopped millions of players, including Shroud, from enjoying World of Warcraft: Shadowlands. 

Plus, despite his criticism, he thinks now is the “best time” for new players to start playing the game because the new leveling process is “really cool.”