NickEh30 gets Twitch streamer banned for allegedly stream sniping - Dexerto

NickEh30’s latest Fortnite tournament was quite a spectacle, but it was tainted by an alleged stream sniper, who was reported and subsequently banned despite maintaining his innocence.

Nick ‘NickEh30’ Amyoony has been hosting a series of Fortnite tournaments in recent months. The latest one was the NickEh30 Cup. It gave players a chance to compete against some of the game’s biggest names in the scene for a chance to win $10,000.

It was all positive for the most part. A lesser-known professional Fortnite player named Crumble managed to impress and take home the prize. However, the tournament was marred with some unfortunate stream sniping drama.

In the final match, several other players landed on NickEh30, including a Twitch streamer named ArchieFN. He eliminated NickEh30 and danced on his body for the better part of 30 seconds.

NickEh30 was less than impressed and looked disappointed and deflated on stream. It was a stark contrast to his usual upbeat and positive vibe. He was convinced ArchieFN was stream sniping and hopped into the replay mode to report him and a few others.

Fortunately, Epic Games responded almost instantly and banned ArchieFN for 24 hours as soon as he returned to the lobby. You can watch a full recap of the incident below and form your own opinion.

However, ArchieFN is maintaining his innocence. He claimed he wasn’t stream sniping at all. Instead, he said he wanted to “contest someone who wasn’t a tier-one pro” and decided to land on NickEh30 after seeing him land in the same spot during a previous game.

Still, he apologized for what he did and acknowledged that some might find it “scummy.” Sadly, that didn’t stop him from copping a bit of abuse, some of which was needless and extreme.

“Why am I waking up to 600 DMs telling me to kill myself?” he said. “I’m 20, and it doesn’t bother me at all, but the majority of the community is quite younger … you really need to think about what you’re saying to people on the internet.”

My statement on the Nick Eh 30 cup. pic.twitter.com/UUZNR96vv8 — Arch (@ArchHimself) November 23, 2020

In the end, ArchieFN’s Fortnite ban won’t last more than a day. It isn’t too long to wait if he’s innocent, but it’s enough for a wake-up call if he’s guilty.

Either way, The NickEh30 was a success despite the stream sniping drama, and a rightful victor was still crowned.