Nick Eh 30 hits out at Clix & “cry baby” fans after FNCS Globals 2024 loss

Fortnite legend Nick Eh 30 has called out Clix for being a “boomer” after the pro player failed to win and place high in the $2 million FNCS Global Championships 2024.

Clix, one of the most well-known players in the Fortnite competitive scene, fell short by placing 11th with his duo Veno at the FNCS Globals 2024 event on September 8.

The pro player, who boasts over 3 million subscribers on YouTube and nearly 8 million followers on Twitch, ended up narrowly missing out on a top 10 placement.

To add fuel to the fire, fellow Fortnite creator NickEh30 was seen roasting him over his FNCS loss as he co-streamed the tournament live on Twitch.

“Really shows you how Clix is getting really really old bro. Like when you see someone like this, you really see how Clix is becoming an old boomer man. What is Clix? 20 years old now? It’s crazy. It’s just such a different playstyle, so much faster, way more alert,” Nick began.

“He’s like 29 in Fortnite years. Unc is old man no wonder he’s not placing in Fortnite competitive tournaments anymore,” he ended his rant, and added, “Unc got that zoomer boomer status it’s like a mix, a little hybrid of the two.”

Nick Eh 30 doubled down on his previous comments later on in the stream and explained that they were off the back of a dispute when they previously played together.

“I’m tired of these little cry babies trying to turn it into drama,” he started and proceeded to break down what had happened. “I’m making a joke out of a fun lighthearted moment. He mentioned age for me, he called me old like I said he reacted with his friends on stream, he made clips of it, the moment it happened he posted a TikTok even though he said ‘he apologized’.”

Nick ended: “He literally made content on it the same day right after the apology, that’s not an apology bro. If you’re really sorry don’t post clips. I’m not mad, I’m just trying to spew the facts as all these little clowns are like ‘He has nothing but nice things to say’.”

Despite Nick mocking him for his placement at the FNCS Global Championships 2024, Clix and Veno walked out with a $24,000 share of the total prize pool. On the flipside, his team XSET managed to grab the big win at the Esports World Cup 2024, defeating the majority of Fortnite teams across the world.

Days prior to the tournament, on August 19, he also released his own Clix Fortnite bundle featuring various old skins and cosmetics not seen for years.