NFL star Tyreek Hill’s biggest injury concern is missing Fortnite

NFL superstar Tyreek Hill has announced his big concern following his hand injury during his Miami Dolphins game is that he won’t be able to play Fortnite.

Fortnite has had a long history of being beloved by a wide range of celebrities and sports stars over the years.

From Drake spamming a senior developer’s phone for teasers, Joe Jonas and Travis Scott playing with Ninja to name a few, and Eminem revealed to be coming to the game, it has certainly remained a favorite among the stars.

This has proved no different for the National Football League, which aside from a major collaboration with Fortnite in 2020, various football players have shown their love for the Battle Royale since its release.

Now, Miami Dolphins superstar Tyreek Hill has expressed his biggest concern after injuring his hand during his NFL game on November 19, is missing Fortnite.

NFL player’s injury concern is more about missing Fortnite

The NFL wide receiver, known as one of the fastest in the league, took questions surrounding his injured hand following the Miami Dolphin’s narrow 20 – 19 win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hill disclosed: “I did do an X-Ray, but it was quick though, one of those quick things and then I got it taped up and I was like I can’t catch like this.”

When asked if it was something he would have to manage, he responded: “I think I’ll be fine. The only thing I’m really bummed about is I won’t be able to play Fortnite. That’s the kind of thing I’m bummed about is I won’t be able to play video games.”

This was not the first time he has shown his love for Fortnite, where he has been known to occasionally stream Fortnite and post videos via his YouTube channel.

Fortnite broke records with its new Chapter 4 Season OG update that led to the game achieving over 44 million players in just one day.