New Fortnite Season 5 release date and start time potentially leaked - Dexerto

New Fortnite Season 5 release date and start time potentially leaked

Published: 24/Nov/2020 12:11

by Connor Bennett
Fortnite skin stood near the downed sentinels
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 5

A Fortnite leaker has seemingly revealed the start date, and time, of Chapter 2, Season 5 amid uncertainty about when it’ll be getting underway. 

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 is almost at its end as players are gearing up to, finally, take on Galactus alongside some of their favorite Marvel characters. 

As with the conclusion of any season, Fortnite players immediately start looking forward to what’s coming next – and everything that Epic Games will have in store for them. Typically, the final day of the battle pass is a good indicator for when a new season might start, but that has been changed a few times in Season 4. 

Add to that the rumors about a potential black hole blackout situation again, and the Fortnite community has been left incredibly confused about Season 5’s start date. 

Galactus flying towards the screen in Fortnite
Epic Games
Galactus has been getting closer and closer to the Fortnite map all season – and a battle is on the way.

However, that confusion could be cleared up if one leaker is correct with their claims about the next season. 

ShiinaBR, who has been a reliable leaker in the past, shared some information from another leaker who seems to have the scoop. “Season 5 could(!) start on December 2 at 7 am GMT, according to @tonxim,” she tweeted on November 22. “If this is true, this means the season would start 10 hours after the event takes place!”

If correct, this would mean that Fortnite Season 5 would get underway on December 2nd at 2 am ET/11 pm PT/8 am CET. So, it could be a long day of Fortnite if you factor in attending the live event. 

Additionally, the lengthy downtime would also play into the speculation that another blackout could happen in the meantime – making Fortnite inaccessible until the new season starts. 

Nothing, as of now, has been confirmed by Epic, so it’s worth taking things with a pinch of salt, but it does seem like we’re drawing ever close to the start date of Season 5 being confirmed.

New Fortnite NFL skins arriving before Season 5: Release date & time

Published: 23/Nov/2020 18:07

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games/NFL

The National Football League and Epic Games have announced a continuation in their partnership, which is allowing for a slew of new NFL-themed skins in the mega-popular battle royale game Fortnite within the next few days. 

NFL skins in Fortnite are nothing new. Back in 2018, a slew of skins based on NFL football teams made their way into the game, much to the excitement of fans of the sport.

Unfortunately, while the skins returned to the Item Shop in early 2020 due to the Super Bowl, they never really gained notoriety, with the only exception being when Epic gave players a free refund for the skins after the Washington Football Team’s name and logo was changed a few months back.

Despite this, it seems like more NFL skins are on the way.

New NFL Fortnite skins

Epic Games/NFL
The new NFL skins will feature a redesigned look compared to their old versions.

The two mega companies have recently announced that they will be “extending” their partnership to allow for more NFL skins in Fortnite. According to a joint press release from both companies, the new skins will be completely redesigned from their previous looks and will have a “more athletic” and “aerodynamic look and feel”.

This new selection of skins will be called the Gridiron Gang Outfits and will represent all 32 NFL teams in both the AFC and NFC.

In addition to the newly redesigned skins, fans will also have a chance to get their hands on a brand new Back Bling for their NFL skins, named Logo-a-go-go. While the name’s a bit of a tongue-twister, these new items are basically just the logo for the team you want to represent stuck onto the back of your character.

Release Date and Time

According to the company, the skins and back bling will be added to the Fortnite Item Shop in just a few days, on November 25. Like every other item added to the in-game store, it should appear when the store gets updated that day.

Currently, the big unknown is how long the items will be in the shop for. Surely, they’ll only be available for a limited time, however, the exact time frame is unclear. It could be in their for as short as a day or maybe a bit longer.

Chances are though that Epic will give fans a few days to get their hands on it before pulling it from the store. Regardless, NFL fans should be ready to grab these items if they want it because with Fortnite, you never know when they’ll come back.