New Fortnite Season 5 release date and start time potentially leaked - Dexerto

A Fortnite leaker has seemingly revealed the start date, and time, of Chapter 2, Season 5 amid uncertainty about when it’ll be getting underway.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 is almost at its end as players are gearing up to, finally, take on Galactus alongside some of their favorite Marvel characters.

As with the conclusion of any season, Fortnite players immediately start looking forward to what’s coming next – and everything that Epic Games will have in store for them. Typically, the final day of the battle pass is a good indicator for when a new season might start, but that has been changed a few times in Season 4.

Add to that the rumors about a potential black hole blackout situation again, and the Fortnite community has been left incredibly confused about Season 5’s start date.

However, that confusion could be cleared up if one leaker is correct with their claims about the next season.

Read More: Fortnite leaker claims mods are coming soon

ShiinaBR, who has been a reliable leaker in the past, shared some information from another leaker who seems to have the scoop. “Season 5 could(!) start on December 2 at 7 am GMT, according to @tonxim,” she tweeted on November 22. “If this is true, this means the season would start 10 hours after the event takes place!”

If correct, this would mean that Fortnite Season 5 would get underway on December 2nd at 2 am ET/11 pm PT/8 am CET. So, it could be a long day of Fortnite if you factor in attending the live event.

Season 5 could(!) start on December 2 at 7am GMT, according to @tonxim. If this is true, this means the season would start 10 hours after the event takes place! — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) November 22, 2020

Additionally, the lengthy downtime would also play into the speculation that another blackout could happen in the meantime – making Fortnite inaccessible until the new season starts.

Nothing, as of now, has been confirmed by Epic, so it’s worth taking things with a pinch of salt, but it does seem like we’re drawing ever close to the start date of Season 5 being confirmed.