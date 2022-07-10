New Fortnite leaks point to weapon charms coming soon

Shay Robson . 16 minutes ago

A new Fortnite leak from the ever-accurate ‘ShinnaBR’ has hinted that the popular battle royale will be receiving in-game weapon charms in the future, in a move fans have long wanted to see.

We’re well underway in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 and the game continues to get more and more exciting by the day – with the map continuing to subtly change and reincarnate classic POIs like Tilted Towers.

Now, there are even more reasons to be hyped, as new leaks have hinted that weapon charms could be coming to Fortnite very soon.

Epic Games Fortnite was once the most popular battle royale, with more than 350m registered players.

In a July 9 tweet, popular and reliable data miner ShiinaBR revealed that Epic Games could be taking a page out of other developers’ books with the addition of new cosmetics in the form of weapon charms.

Weapon charms have become increasingly popular in recently released games. Popularized by Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege, weapon charms have since been a key addition to games like Valorant and even Call of Duty titles. Now, they could be coming to Fortnite.

“Apparently, Epic is still working on weapon charms, or at least considers adding them in the future,” the tweet read. “A new string for the upcoming ‘Cosmetic Archiving’ feature mentions that it’s possible to archive charms.”

Currently, it’s unclear when exactly weapon charms could be added to the game. With Chapter 3 Season 4 expected to begin sometime at the end of summer, it could be a possibility that we’ll see them introduced to Fortnite then.

However, it’s worth noting there’s been no confirmation that we’ll see new cosmetics like weapon charms from Epic Games, so remember to take any and all leaks with a pinch of salt.