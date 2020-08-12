Muselk explains why he still prefers Fortnite over Warzone

Popular Australian YouTuber Elliott ‘Muselk’ Watkins has explained why he still prefers to play Fortnite over Warzone in his appearance on the CouRage & Nadeshot Show.

Muselk and some of his former Click Crew associates, such as Lazarbeam and Loserfruit, became absolutely massive off the back of Fortnite’s success throughout 2018 and 2019 and forged massive careers for themselves.

While other content creators that were huge within the Fortnite realm, such as Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop himself, have moved on to different titles, Muselk has stuck with Fortnite.

Warzone has been the main winner from any depletion Fortnite’s player base may have experienced throughout 2020, with many of the top content creators making the switch to Call of Duty’s latest battle royale hit.

For Muselk, though, Warzone doesn’t quite offer the same satisfaction that Fortnite still does, even to this day.

“Don’t get me wrong: I love Warzone,” he said. “I think that it’s so, so fun. I don’t necessarily think it has quite the depth of gameplay to keep people… Once you hit that 1000 hours mark, I think Fortnite’s a game where I still feel like I’m learning so much everyday.”

He goes on to explain that he believes this is the case because of Fortnite’s unique building element, and that he has some friends who are already starting to get a little tired of Warzone.

While Muselk clearly believes he can gain a lot more from Fortnite in terms of depth of gameplay than he would do from Warzone, Nadeshot was quick to play Devil’s Advocate and suggest that perhaps the building element is what drove so many people away from Fortnite in the first place.

Although many other top content creators have switched to Warzone, Muselk is still seeing a lot of success in Fortnite, and with this you can tell how much he still thoroughly enjoys it.