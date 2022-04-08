MK-7 returns to Fortnite after beating Combat AR in funding station poll

The fan-favorite MK-Seven Assault Rifle ⁠— better known as the MK-7 ⁠— is returning to Fortnite. After going up against the Combat AR in the funding station, the weapon introduced in Chapter 3 won out and was re-added to Season 2.

Epic Games has been playing around with the Fortnite weapon vault quite a lot recently. With the return of funding stations, players have been able to spend their gold on bringing back one of their favorite weapons.

The fight between the Combat AR and the MK-7 rifle was the most hotly contested so far. The Combat AR has been a staple of Fortnite since its release, while the MK-7 was a new addition to Chapter 3 players were loving.

Advertisement

It was that kind of appreciation and hype around the newer weapon that likely led to it winning out in the unvaulting battle as the community fully funded it in the funding station.

The MK-7 won the Unvaulting Battle ~20 minutes ago! Image VIA @Jorge_Most_ pic.twitter.com/ME0D7Hr30O — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 8, 2022

The MK-7 rifle was re-added into Fortnite late on April 7 as a result, with it dropping in all rarities across the island. As for the Combat AR, it’ll have to wait for a future funding station poll or even Chapter 3 Season 3 to see the light of day.

Read More: How to use Fortnite Disguise Kit to complete Chapter 3 Season 2 quest

The vote wasn’t without its issues. Epic had to disable the funding stations for around 30 hours as votes weren’t tallying properly. Once those were sorted though, the MK-7 quickly won out.

Advertisement

There will be more funding stations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, according to dataminers. These include:

Bubble Shields vs Balloons

Boogie Bomb vs Rift-To-Go

Seven’s Turrets vs Seven’s Anti-Vehicle Turrets

UPCOMING FUNDING STATIONS (via @ralisdumb): – Combat AR vs Red-Dot AR

– Bubble Shield vs Balloons

– Boogie Bomb vs Rift-To-Go

– Cow Catcher Vehicle Mod (Seen in the trailer)

– Seven's Turrets vs Seven's Anti-Vehicle Turrets pic.twitter.com/YowpgKYAZm — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 20, 2022

Exactly when those polls will launch remains to be seen, but for now, enjoy running around the Fortnite island beaming enemies with the MK-7.